Recap: CF Montréal 2, Chicago Fire FC 0

The hosts were sparked by a Romell Quioto strike and Fire own goal, moving into fifth place in the East and vaulting past resurgent Atlanta United. As for Chicago, they've now lost five of their last six games – all on the road – and were without DPs Gaston Gimenez and Ignacio Aliseda after they didn't travel due to a violation of team rules. Further, DP forward Robert Beric was an unused substitute and defender Francisco Calvo remains out injured.

Montréal broke the ice with a nifty passing play along the left flank at the hour mark. Djordje Mihalovic placed the ball inside the box for Quioto, and the Honduran forward bagged his fifth goal of the season with a powerful shot past Chicago homegrown goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina. Mihlaovic recorded his 11th assist of the season, two shy of Ignacio Piatti's single-season club record of 13.

Chicago's hopes of a comeback were quelled with an own goal minutes later. Mathieu Choiniere, who had broken Montréal's record for most minutes played by a homegrown player, tried to locate Ahmed Hamdi with a bending cross. Carlos Teran got there first but steered the ball into his own net, giving Montreal a 2-0 lead.

Chicago thought they had answered back with an equalizer off the foot off Fabian Herbers at the 77th minute. The German midfielder beat Montréal goalkeeper James Pantemis with a shot from just above the penalty spot, but the play was called back after Miguel Angel Navarro was caught offside in the buildup.