Recap: Toronto FC 2, Nashville SC 1

The victory was Toronto's first at home since returning to BMO Field on July 17, ending a six-game losing streak and nine-game winless run in the process. For Nashville – who remain second place in the Eastern Conference table — the defeat was their first loss in their last six outings.

Toronto FC struck first in the 18th minute. Brazilian defender Auro Jr. picked out the run of Jacob Shaffelburg with a long ball over the top, and the Canadian winger showed great composure to bring the ball down before rounding Nashville keeper Joe Willis and scoring with his weak foot to make it 1-0 for the home side.

In the 59th minute, Nashville thought they had the equalizer when a ball ricocheted right into the feet of CJ Sapong, who was making his 300th career MLS regular season appearance, but the American striker’s shot from point-blank range was denied by Alex Bono.

Moments later, Nashville were denied again – this time by the woodwork – as Walker Zimmerman’s powerful header off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick beat everybody but the crossbar.

In the 74th minute, Sapong would get his moment. After breaking TFC's offside trap, Randall Leal squared a pass over to Sapong, and the veteran forward tapped home into the empty goal to level the match and mark his special occasion.