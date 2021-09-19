Recap: Toronto FC 2, Nashville SC 1

A second-half goal from Omar Gonzalez propelled last-place Toronto FC to a dramatic 2-1 victory over second-place Nashville SC at BMO Field on Saturday night.
The victory was Toronto's first at home since returning to BMO Field on July 17, ending a six-game losing streak and nine-game winless run in the process. For Nashville – who remain second place in the Eastern Conference table — the defeat was their first loss in their last six outings.
Toronto FC struck first in the 18th minute. Brazilian defender Auro Jr. picked out the run of Jacob Shaffelburg with a long ball over the top, and the Canadian winger showed great composure to bring the ball down before rounding Nashville keeper Joe Willis and scoring with his weak foot to make it 1-0 for the home side.
In the 59th minute, Nashville thought they had the equalizer when a ball ricocheted right into the feet of CJ Sapong, who was making his 300th career MLS regular season appearance, but the American striker’s shot from point-blank range was denied by Alex Bono.
Moments later, Nashville were denied again – this time by the woodwork – as Walker Zimmerman’s powerful header off a Hany Mukhtar corner kick beat everybody but the crossbar.
In the 74th minute, Sapong would get his moment. After breaking TFC's offside trap, Randall Leal squared a pass over to Sapong, and the veteran forward tapped home into the empty goal to level the match and mark his special occasion.
Toronto wouldn't let Nashville and Sapong celebrate for long, however. Five minutes later, Gonzalez got on the end of a Yeferson Soteldo free kick, and the veteran defender powered home a first-time volley past Willis to make it 2-1.
- THE BIG PICTURE: Toronto FC’s nine-game winless streak and six-game losing skid is over, and who would’ve thought it would have come at the expense of an in-form Nashville SC side. The performance was Toronto’s best in weeks – if not months – but thanks to the hole that they dug themselves in this year, the Reds remain at the bottom of the overall league table, inching closer to FC Cincinnati, who are three points clear with a game in hand. For Nashville, their woes away from home continue. They’re 8-0-6 at home this season, but drop to 2-4-5 on the road. They’ll have a chance to right that ship on Wednesday in Miami.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: Although Nashville were unable to pick up the win, there was a small consolation moment in the 74th minute when CJ Sapong marked his 300th appearance with his 81st career MLS goal.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Although he didn't record a goal or an assist, Jonathan Osorio had another strong game for Toronto FC in the middle of the park. The Canadian international made his presence felt all over the pitch and impacted the match in several different ways.
- TOR: Saturday, September 25 vs. Colorado Rapids | 8:00 pm ET (TSN 1, MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- NSH: Wednesday, September 22 vs. Inter Miami CF | 7:30 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)