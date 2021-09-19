Recap: Minnesota United 3, LA Galaxy 0

Making his first appearance after a three-game absence with injury — during which Minnesota lost twice — Reynoso struck twice from outside the area in the opening 20 minutes, leaving the visiting Galaxy with no answer the rest of the way. Ethan Finlay added an insurance goal in the second half to secure all three points for the jubilant hosts.

With the victory, just the Loons' second in their last seven matches, Minnesota move back above the playoff line in the Western Conference and within four points of the fourth-place Galaxy, who are suddenly looking over their shoulders after six games without a win.

Following back-to-back-defeats in his absence, Reynoso needed just four minutes on Saturday to reassert his importance to this Loons team. After a long ball forward was only half-cleared by the LA defense, Robin Lod picked it up and laid it off for Reynoso, who fizzed a shot into the bottom corner of the net from 20 yards.

It was not long before Reynoso doubled his tally on the night and for the season. This time it was an even more spectacular strike as the former Boca Juniors man was again given space by the Galaxy defense on his magical left foot and unleashed an unstoppable strike into the top corner past Jonathan Klinsmann.

It took until the 38th minute before an LA Galaxy side that started with Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez, Jonathan dos Santos and Victor Vazquez on the bench, to get their first effort on target. Minnesota goalkeeper Tyler Miller was equal to it, though, standing up well to deny Dejan Joveljic's lobbed effort. Miller again came off his line smartly to deny the Galaxy early in the second half as they looked to get a goal to change the complexion of the match.