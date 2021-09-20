Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Danny Wilson and Brian White scored in first-half action, and despite the Colorado Rapids bringing on two key players who'd missed significant time with injury to possibly find a winning goal, the hosts ended up drawing Vancouver Whitecaps FC, 1-1, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday night.
The Rapids dominated on offense throughout the first half, getting nine shots to Vancouver's three. Prior to the opening goal, Michael Barrios had a 14th-minute attempt that clanged against the crossbar, representing the hosts' positive play. Then, on a 28th-minute corner kick, Jack Price sent in a cross through traffic to an essentially unguarded Wilson for the opener.
But toward the end of the half, Wilson had a crucial giveaway that Deiber Caicedo pounced on. The Colombian then found White for a top-shelf finish and the equalizer, drawing level at 1-1.
Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini came into the match during the second half, and within minutes he evaded a Rapids defender and just put a far-post pass wide to White. Cavallini then just went wide on a golden opportunity he took himself.
Meanwhile, Colorado's Younes Namli, in his first action since May 8 and coming back from ankle surgery, created a shot for himself from distance within minutes of coming on that just skimmed over the bar. Diego Rubio, playing in his first match in nearly a month, subbed in alongside Namli to chase the winner.
Even later, Andre Shinyashiki entered for the Rapids and immediately started firing, combining with Namli and Lucas Esteves on an 83rd-minute sequence in which the trio got shots off in quick succession. At the last gasp of five minutes of second-half stoppage time, Namli sent Kellyn Acosta toward goal with a beautiful pass, but Acosta could only get his toe to the ball, which Maxime Crepeau smothered to preserve the draw.
Three Things
- THE BIG PICTURE: Colorado had the chance to move even on points with current West leaders Sporting Kansas City; instead, they’ll be third with what was their third straight draw and fourth in their last five — but it preserves a 10-match unbeaten streak, and Namli and Rubio getting minutes brings back some key pieces they’ll want for a playoff run. While Vancouver’s still in the playoff conversation, they’re needing wins rather than draws right now, given they have to get past LAFC and one of the teams in the current playoff mix to get in.
- MOMENT OF THE MATCH: White’s goal made what looked like a one-sided affair into a real contest, and yet neither team could score after halftime.
- MAN OF THE MATCH: Namli made Colorado look more dangerous and more complete. If he can fully round into form, Robin Fraser’s squad could surprise and amaze in the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs.
Next Up
- COL: Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. Toronto FC | 8 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)
- VAN: Saturday, Sept. 25 vs. FC Dallas | 10 pm ET (MLS LIVE on ESPN+)