Recap: Colorado Rapids 1, Vancouver Whitecaps FC 1

Danny Wilson and Brian White scored in first-half action, and despite the Colorado Rapids bringing on two key players who'd missed significant time with injury to possibly find a winning goal, the hosts ended up drawing Vancouver Whitecaps FC , 1-1, at Dick's Sporting Goods Park on Sunday night.

The Rapids dominated on offense throughout the first half, getting nine shots to Vancouver's three. Prior to the opening goal, Michael Barrios had a 14th-minute attempt that clanged against the crossbar, representing the hosts' positive play. Then, on a 28th-minute corner kick, Jack Price sent in a cross through traffic to an essentially unguarded Wilson for the opener.

But toward the end of the half, Wilson had a crucial giveaway that Deiber Caicedo pounced on. The Colombian then found White for a top-shelf finish and the equalizer, drawing level at 1-1.

Vancouver striker Lucas Cavallini came into the match during the second half, and within minutes he evaded a Rapids defender and just put a far-post pass wide to White. Cavallini then just went wide on a golden opportunity he took himself.

Meanwhile, Colorado's Younes Namli, in his first action since May 8 and coming back from ankle surgery, created a shot for himself from distance within minutes of coming on that just skimmed over the bar. Diego Rubio, playing in his first match in nearly a month, subbed in alongside Namli to chase the winner.