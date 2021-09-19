Recap: Austin FC 3, San Jose Earthquakes 4

It was a tale of two halves, as Austin FC strode out to a 3-1 lead just before halftime, but the San Jose Earthquakes rebounded with three second-half goals — two of them from Javier "Chofis" Lopez — to triumph 4-3 at Q2 Stadium on Saturday night.

Moussa Djitte got his first start in Verde, and got in on positive action early, starting a scoring sequence in the sixth minute by heading in an Alex Ring would-be assist. Though JT Marcinkowski parried that away, Sebastian Driussi was right behind Djitte to slot in the loose ball for the opener.

The Quakes, with head coach Matias Almeyda sitting out with a one-match suspension, came back 11 minutes later on a corner kick. Carlos Fierro found Marcos Lopez's head to draw level, and San Jose looked the more likely of the sides to get the go-ahead goal following the equalizer.

But then Austin got out on a break and put together some nice combos, leading to Ring finding Jon Gallagher at the far post for a 35th minute goal to conclude an eye-catching move. Then Ring got his own shot off in the 45th minute, firing from beyond the 18 for his fourth goal of the year to extend the home lead to 3-1.

The Quakes were able to get some momentum back shortly after halftime, though, with Cristian Espinoza led in on goal in the 49th minute via a Benjamin Kikanovic pass before taking Brad Stuver on and firing past the Austin 'keeper.

The Quakes continued to pile on the pressure in search of an equalizer, and got it thanks to a 55th-minute Ring handball. Though the ball hit Ring's knee before bouncing up onto his hand, Video Review confirmed the penalty shout, and Chofis did just enough to get it past Stuver to level things up once move. The game then got chippy, with Stuver and Espinoza getting yellows after a tussle that started when the Quakes looked to pull the ball out of the back of the net to quickly return it to the center circle.

Chofis then struck for his second in the 63rd, delivering San Jose their first lead of the night. He was blocked by Stuver on his first attempt but knocked the parried ball back in when it fell to him to make it five goals in two games for the former Chivas man.