Team of the Week presented by Audi: FC Dallas, Sporting KC rewarded for Week 10 wins

FC Dallas closed out Week 10 with one of the season’s biggest upsets so far, and now the Texas side leads the latest Team of the Week presented by Audi.
Homegrown forward Ricardo Pepi spearheads the 3-5-2 formation after scoring twice in a 2-1 upset of the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution. That result snapped New England's five-game winning streak and marked FCD’s first victory since May 1, ending a six-game winless skid. Given those two opposing forces, Luchi Gonzalez gets the head coach nod.
Sporting Kansas City’s 2-1 win over LAFC also turned heads, with attacker Daniel Salloi and midfielder Gianluca Busio both playing key roles in executing the comeback. Salloi curled home an 87th-minute winner and was at the heart of every game-changing play, whereas Busio’s industrious work only added fuel to reports of a possible overseas transfer.
The LA Galaxy’s 3-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes in the California Clasico helped forward Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez and right back Julian Araujo earn spots in the XI. Chicharito scored twice to extend his lead atop the Golden Boot presented by Audi race to 10 goals, while Araujo showed two-way play that’s become commonplace for the 19-year-old.
Nani made his second straight Team of the Week, carrying Orlando City SC to a 2-1 win over South Florida rivals Inter Miami CF on Friday night. He set up the equalizer, then scored a stunner to seal all three points at DRV PNK Stadium.
The midfield also includes Alvaro Medran after he dropped two assists in Chicago Fire FC’s 3-3 draw with the Philadelphia Union. FC Cincinnati playmaker Luciano Acosta grabbed the other midfield spot, scoring and pulling the strings in a 2-0 win over Toronto FC.
New York City FC left back Gudmundur Thorarinsson and CF Montréal center back Aljaz Struna complete the field players, with Struna scoring in a 1-1 draw at Nashville SC and Thorarinsson was fantastic in a late 2-1 win over D.C. United. At goalkeeper, Marko Maric made seven saves to help Houston Dynamo FC preserve a 1-1 draw at Real Salt Lake.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Marko Maric (HOU) – Gudmundur Thorarinsson (NYC), Aljaz Struna (MTL), Julian Araujo (LA) – Daniel Salloi (SKC), Alvaro Medran (CHI), Gianluca Busio (SKC), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Nani (ORL) – Ricardo Pepi (DAL), Chicharito (LA)
Coach: Luchi Gonzalez (DAL)
Bench: Brad Stuver (ATX), Andreu Fontas (SKC), Joao Paulo (SEA), Albert Rusnak (RSL), Cristian Dajome (VAN), Adrien Hunou (MIN), Thiago Andrade (NYC)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
