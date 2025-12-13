Chicago Fire transfer Georgios Koutsias to FC Lugano

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Chicago Fire FC have permanently transferred forward Georgios Koutsias to Swiss Super League side FC Lugano, the club announced Saturday.

The 21-year-old Greek youth international originally joined Lugano on loan last December. He's tallied 10g/2a in 38 matches across all competitions for Lugano.

Koutsias played for Chicago from 2023-24, arriving from Greek side PAOK FC on a U22 Initiative deal. With the Fire, he produced 7g/3a in 65 matches across all competitions.

"We would like to thank Georgios for his contributions to the Fire during his time with the club and are thrilled that he has found a place at FC Lugano," said Chicago director of football and head coach Gregg Berhalter.