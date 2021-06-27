What Daniel Salloi changed to help Sporting Kansas City become the comeback kids

“We have a really interesting, and I mean it in a positive way, mentality within the group because they definitely believe,” Vermes said. “Even though today maybe we weren't as sharp as we have been with the ball and just our circulation of the ball on the field, we still found a way to chip away at the other team.

“I always think it's interesting – it's not easy for a team like us when we always try to drive the game at home. Teams know that coming in, and so they want to take advantage of that. But I wouldn't do it any other way because I think it's part of the entertainment value of this game and for our crowd. We're going to constantly try to be on the front foot, we're going to constantly try to be a team that is aggressive in our mentality to go and score goals. Credit to the guys for staying in the game and finding a way to come back.”