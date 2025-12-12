MLS Cup 2025 delivers record viewership & social engagement

MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC delivered record-breaking multi-platform consumption and social engagement.
More than 3.6 million viewers tuned into the Dec. 6 final across Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS, TNT, and HBO Max in Mexico, as well as other distribution partners.
In total, the match garnered a record 4.6 million-plus viewers across all platforms, while also setting new benchmarks for social media impressions and attracting the youngest-ever MLS Cup audience (70% of viewers were under 45).
Inter Miami claimed their first-ever MLS Cup with a 3-1 win over Vancouver in front of a sellout crowd of 21,550 at Chase Stadium. An additional 20,452 fans packed BC Place in Vancouver for the largest away viewing party in MLS Cup history.
MLS Cup by the Numbers
- 4.6 million-plus viewers across all platforms
- Youngest MLS Cup audience ever: 70% of Apple TV viewers under 45
- 70 minutes of average time spent viewing on Apple TV
- Record 798 million social impressions: 532% year-over-year increase
- Global reach: Fans in 100+ countries tuned in
A Postseason of Momentum
- Across 29 playoff matches through the Conference Finals, MLS averaged 711,000 viewers, up 23% vs. 2024.
Every Match. Every Screen. Everywhere.
- Distinct among major US sports leagues, MLS delivers every match through a unified distribution model, ensuring fans across North America and around the world can watch any game, anywhere.