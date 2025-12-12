MLS Cup 2025 delivers record viewership & social engagement

MLS Cup 2025 presented by Audi between Inter Miami CF and Vancouver Whitecaps FC delivered record-breaking multi-platform consumption and social engagement.

More than 3.6 million viewers tuned into the Dec. 6 final across Apple TV, MLS Season Pass, TSN, RDS, TNT, and HBO Max in Mexico, as well as other distribution partners.

In total, the match garnered a record 4.6 million-plus viewers across all platforms, while also setting new benchmarks for social media impressions and attracting the youngest-ever MLS Cup audience (70% of viewers were under 45).