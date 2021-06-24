Team of the Week presented by Audi: Nani, Carlos Vela shine bright in Week 9 

Two of MLS’ highest-profile players lead Week 9’s Team of the Week presented by Audi, with LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Orlando City SC forward Nani both carrying their squads to victories.

Vela had one goal and one assist in a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas, suggesting his early-season injury woes may be shifting into the background. Meanwhile, Nani posted one goal and two assists in a 5-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes that amounted to Tuesday’s sole clash.

The star showings carried into midfield, where New England Revolution captain Carles Gil dropped three assists in a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. He now has a league-leading 10 helpers and is performing at a record-setting pace.

Along the backline, Revolution left back DeJuan Jones scored his first goal of the year and Romain Metanire was stellar on the right for Minnesota. Philadelphia Union center back Jack Elliott anchors the defense, courtesy of his lockdown performance in a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew.