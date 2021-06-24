Team of the Week presented by Audi: Nani, Carlos Vela shine bright in Week 9 

Two of MLS’ highest-profile players lead Week 9’s Team of the Week presented by Audi, with LAFC forward Carlos Vela and Orlando City SC forward Nani both carrying their squads to victories.
Vela had one goal and one assist in a 2-0 victory over FC Dallas, suggesting his early-season injury woes may be shifting into the background. Meanwhile, Nani posted one goal and two assists in a 5-0 rout of the San Jose Earthquakes that amounted to Tuesday’s sole clash.
The star showings carried into midfield, where New England Revolution captain Carles Gil dropped three assists in a 3-2 win over the New York Red Bulls. He now has a league-leading 10 helpers and is performing at a record-setting pace.
Nashville SC midfielder Luke Haakenson came off the bench to score two late goals in a 3-2 comeback win over Toronto FC. And Cristian Roldan scored yet again for the Seattle Sounders, this time in a 2-1 win over Real Salt Lake that helped them reach 10 games unbeaten to start the year.
Out wide, Franco Fragapane had one goal and one assist in Minnesota United FC’s 2-0 win over Austin FC to continue his immediate impact upon arriving in MLS. Then in Sporting Kansas City's 3-1 win over the Colorado Rapids, Daniel Salloi created another chapter in his resurgence story by scoring twice and assisting on Felipe Hernandez’s second-half goal.
Along the backline, Revolution left back DeJuan Jones scored his first goal of the year and Romain Metanire was stellar on the right for Minnesota. Philadelphia Union center back Jack Elliott anchors the defense, courtesy of his lockdown performance in a 1-0 win over the Columbus Crew.
CF Montréal goalkeeper Clement Diop made five quality saves in a 0-0 draw with D.C. United, a game where they went down to 10 men. Peter Vermes serves as head coach after SKC returned to the win column in convincing fashion.
Team of the Week (3-5-2, left to right): Clement Diop (MTL) – DeJuan Jones (NE), Jack Elliott (PHI), Romain Metanire (MIN) – Franco Fragapane (MIN), Luke Haakenson (NSH), Carles Gil (NE), Cristian Roldan (SEA), Daniel Salloi (SKC) – Luis Nani (ORL), Carlos Vela (LAFC)
Coach: Peter Vermes (SKC)
Bench: Bobby Shuttleworth (CHI), Jack Maher (NSH), Luciano Acosta (CIN), Efrain Alvarez (LA), Ismael Tajouri-Shradi (NYC), Jeremy Ebobisse (POR), Daryl Dike (ORL)
The Team of the Week presented by Audi is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.
Audi Goals Drive Progress
MLS Academies have been identified as one of the most important resources for building on-field talent in North America. Through the Audi Goals Drive Progress initiative, Audi has committed $1 million per season in an effort to advance academies league-wide, and to drive progress for the sport. For every goal scored in the regular season, Audi will contribute $500 into the Audi Goals Drive Progress fund to directly support each MLS Club Youth Academy.