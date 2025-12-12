FC Cincinnati re-sign defender Alvas Powell

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Re-signed

FC Cincinnati have re-signed defender Alvas Powell through the 2026 season with an option through June 2027, the club announced Friday.

The 31-year-old Jamaican international was a member of Cincinnati’s inaugural squad in 2019, before departing the club from 2020-21. He returned in 2022 and now has 142 appearances, the fifth-most in club history.

“Alvas’ experience and versatility have been so important to our group,” said general manager Chris Albright. “He’s a relentless worker, an excellent teammate, and a big part of our success these past seasons. We’re happy to welcome him back.”

Before his first stint in Cincy, Powell helped the Portland Timbers win MLS Cup in 2015. He’s also suited up for Inter Miami CF and the Philadelphia Union.

“I’m really happy to stay in Cincinnati," said Powell. "I’m proud to play for this club and it’s an honor to fight for these fans. I look forward to getting back to work next season.”

Powell has represented Jamaica 58 times, last appearing in a 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier.