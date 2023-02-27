Seattle look like their old selves, Cincinnati's early Shield vibes & more from Matchday 1

It’s back! Season number 28 of MLS kicked off this weekend, and technically will still be kicking off on Monday night , long after you’ve read this since Mother Nature decided to give the whole west coast a reminder of who’s in charge.

I’ll add a few thoughts on that game, which will see the Timbers hosting Sporting KC , in the immediate aftermath. But for now, Saturday and Sunday kept us busy with tons to cover.

This goal, their first of the season, is how head coach Pat Noonan wants them to play:

A lot of that was on display in the first half of their 2-1 home win over Houston on Saturday night. Santi Arias didn’t get forward much from right wingback, but Álvaro Barreal sure did from his spot opposite him on the left, and Acosta was the best player on the field for big chunks of the game, and Cincy’s forwards were constantly dangerous.

They have a Landon Donovan MLS MVP candidate in Lucho Acosta , two potential Golden Boot presented by Audi winners in Brandon Vazquez and Brenner , and a favorite for the very prestigious and coveted Extratime D-Mid of the Year Award in Obinna Nwobodo . They also upgraded the one spot (right wingback) they really needed to, from an attacking point of view. They will turn a bunch of those 2022 draws into 2023 wins.

It’s probably right for me to start with FC Cincinnati since I picked the Garys as the Supporters’ Shield winners entering the season. My rationale for that call is they brought back basically every important player from last year’s team – one that lost just once in the second half of the season, and that won a road game in the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs (only team to do that in the first round, remember) before going to Chester and giving the Union absolute hell.

But that brings us back to the argument for Cincy as Shield candidates, because they now have the ability to brute force some wins with sheer talent on both sides of the ball. This type of performance from them was a draw basically every time in 2022.

If the Dynamo get this kind of play out of Héctor Herrera (clearly out there giving a damn on both sides of the ball) and the gang – and remember, Ben Olsen’s D.C. United teams always played hard as hell for him, and always did murder on set pieces – then they’re going to be better than most of us had them pegged as entering this season. They really, really were the better team on Saturday.

That chasing led to seven corners for the Dynamo, and they were dangerous on basically every single one. Tate Schmitt scored the lone Houston goal off a corner just before halftime; they had six more looks in the second half, but only some heroics from Roman Celentano kept the three points for the hosts.

“Their midfield three really controlled the game, and you could see the ability for them to move the ball and move forward was just connecting passes in a more efficient way than we were able to,” Noonan explained. “When we did turn them over, too often, we lost the next pass, and it became us chasing the game a little bit.”

It decidedly was not. Houston were the dominant team the rest of the way, with Noonan straight-up saying so.

And at that point, up 2-1 at home against a team that most (raises hand) have picked to finish near the Wooden Spoon race, it felt like it was about to be on.

The second goal came minutes into the second half and it was just as pretty, with Barreal overlapping into a casual, backheel lay-off from Lucho, which ultimately ended up with Nwobodo side-footing home from 13 yards out.

Win the ball and push forward with momentum, but not quite at the breakneck “verticality over all” pace you see out of Red Bull -style teams. If Lucho is weak-side, have the strong-side wingback pinch in to become an ad hoc playmaker. And always, always always be running off the ball into those gaps between opposing defenders.

It took 34 minutes for both of those concerns to come to fruition in what was a pretty devastating, by Matchday 1 standards, 3-2 loss at D.C. United on Saturday night.

There were two reasons, heading into this season, why it felt reasonable to pick Toronto to finish down near the bottom of the table despite the undeniable talent in the top half of their roster:

I’m just going to post the game-winner because the pattern is familiar: turnover; inability to contain up the sideline; inability to get pressure to the ball in midfield; Sean Johnson picking the ball out of his own net.

Now, they do deserve credit for fighting back anyway and taking a 2-1 lead. That midfield can’t run, but they can still ball, and Bernardeschi is so good that he will win this team some games all by himself even if he’s having to limit his audacity. But that’s pretty cold comfort (it’s no comfort at all, I don’t think) given the way the whole group utterly collapsed in second-half stoppage.

Insult was followed by injury 20 minutes later when Insigne limped off . I don’t know how bad it is – I don’t think anyone does at this point – but in all it took 34 minutes for the “this season is a potential nightmare if things go bad” version of reality to descend on the Reds.

Thing one is there’s just no ability to get immediate pressure to D.C. left back Mohanad Jeahze after Mark-Anthony Kaye sprays that attempted through-ball directly to him (Kaye tries to pressure Jeahze, but he gets rinsed, and that moment kind of lays bare the difference between the 2022-23 version of Kaye and the 2018-19 version of Kaye). Thing two is the rotations after Jeahze breaks containment are so, so slow, and any attempted defensive recovery is even slower, so of course Mateusz Klich just strides forward and has a rip from 25. What DP wouldn’t?

There’s still a lot of work to be done – they desperately need Steve Birnbaum to get 90-minutes fit and to stay 90-minutes fit, because boy oh boy is Victor Palsson not a center back – but nobody’s going to argue with three points and great vibes to start the year.

There are obviously plenty of positives to take from D.C.’s perspective . Not only did they get the three points, but they got goals from their two DPs, Klich and Christian Benteke , but they got some serious contributions from a horde of homegrowns, including a star turn from 21-year-old Ted Ku-DiPietro , who assisted on Benteke’s equalizer before banging home the winner you’re seeing in that clip above.

“You know, the play at the end, we do a good job of actually playing out as they step up, and Raoul [Petretta] tries to slip a ball down the line to Ayo [Akinola] , and then it comes up a bit short,” Bradley said. “We just didn't do well enough in the transition and the ball got cut across. There's a lot to take, but there are certainly positives in the way we went about things, and we'll try to build on it.”

9. Talles Magno’s adjustment period to playing as a false 9 has also been significant, and in Saturday’s 2-0 loss at Nashville , he didn’t seem to have made any progress over what we saw from him last year for NYCFC :

I don’t think anyone should throw in the towel, obviously, but I suspect any adjustment period could be significant.

This performance, for what it’s worth, is a perfect example of why it was totally reasonable to pick Montréal something like 12th in the East. 1) Their lack of high-end attacking talent was glaring, and 2) James Pantemis struggled in goal, and 3) Losada’s system made Victor Wanyama , who is still Montréal’s best player, less influential overall (he had just 62 touches, which was 8th most of anyone on the field).

Regardless, I think Neville will be happy with his side’s attacking output in their 2-0 win over visiting CF Montréal . I wouldn’t say Miami were in complete control of the game, but they did a good job of being opportunistic, managing things throughout and never letting Hernan Losada’s Maximum Overdrive approach wrench the tempo of the proceedings wide open.

10. One of the questions about Inter Miami heading into 2023 was what formation head coach Phil Neville would trot his team out in. He’d promised two forwards – he explicitly stated in the offseason he wanted more goals, and felt that was the way to generate them – so it was maybe a little bit of a surprise to see them come out in a 4-2-3-1 even with Leo Campana ’s injury (he was a late scratch; Josef Martínez started as a lone 9).

This touch map, generated by TruMedia via StatsPerform, is not that of a goal dangerous center forward. I still think any time Talles is lined up anywhere but the left wing, it’s fair to criticize Nick Cushing for playing his best player out of position.

Gary Smith, meanwhile, didn’t even have the luxury of using his best player from the start, but still got his team out on the field and got a very good all-around performance from them. Randall Leal was more than just solid pulling strings as a No. 10, while the incredibly pacey front three of Jacob Shaffelburg (I called him the Canadian Cabral in the group chat and had to eat my words), Teal Bunbury and Fafà Picault was just a nightmare for the NYCFC backline. Any time Nashville got a chance to play forward they did so, and those three guys were relentless both in terms of hunting space and in harrying the Pigeons’ defenders on defense.

It was still a Nashville performance in that they received fewer passes in midfield than any other team this weekend, and hit a higher percentage of long balls than any other team in the league this weekend, and had sub-40% this weekend.

But the energy they played with in this game was missing down the stretch last year, and that energy made it fun.

8. There was not much fun to be found in Orlando’s 1-0 home win over the Red Bulls unless you’re a Pedro Gallese fan. El Pulpo put on a typically adventurous El Pulpo display, making a number of head-scratching decisions followed by highlight-reel saves and ultimately making Facu Torres’s 56th-minute PK stand up.

That was Orlando’s only shot on goal of the game. They were neither sharp nor dangerous.

The Red Bulls also were not sharp, though they were dangerous. The hope, obviously, is DP Dante Vanzeir – who didn’t play in this one as he was waiting for his paperwork to get sorted out – will eventually turn chance-filled performances like this one into goals.

I’m going to register the first “Luquinhas has got to play better” note of the year right here, by the way.

7. Basically all of Austin FC have to play better, but wooo boy did poor Kipp Keller descend to the deepest circles of hell during his side’s 3-2 home loss against St. Louis CITY SC. Keller was beaten in the air by Tim Parker on a corner to open the scoring, and made the biggest gaffe anyone will make this season on the second St. Louis goal, and got pretzeled by Klauss on the third.

It was an unforgettable performance in the worst way, the kind of display that can shatter a young player’s confidence.

St. Louis, of course, put together an unforgettable performance in the best way, and became the first expansion side to win their debut since LAFC pulled it off back in 2018. They were, as expected, very Red Bulls-y: They had only about 40% possession, hit a bunch of long balls, pressed collectively and played vertically at basically every opportunity.

And they ran a ton, covering 75 miles as a group. Only one team – Atlanta ran 75.1 miles – covered more, and most everyone else was down around 70.

Remember how many times I wrote this offseason their clear identity, and the roster’s buy-in on it, was going to be a built-in advantage, especially early in the season when games are ugly? Yeah, there it is.

6. The last bit of Atlanta’s running was probably MLS Next Gen Stats tracking the wild celebrations after Thiago Almada’s game-winning free kick. Almada became just the fourth player in league history to score both an equalizer and a game-winner in the 90th minute or later, propelling Atlanta to a 2-1 win over the visiting Quakes with a pair of bangers.