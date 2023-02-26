Minnesota United "stick it up to people" by winning without Emanuel Reynoso

No Emanuel Reynoso , no problem for Minnesota United FC – at least for now.

“With the Reynoso situation and everything that’s gone on, this press conference would have been a lot different if the result would’ve gone against us, but it speaks volumes of the attitude and the fortitude of the group,” Heath said at Toyota Stadium. “I thought their discipline was outstanding at times, and I couldn’t be more pleased with them.”

While there’s little clarity beyond that update – head coach Adrian Heath referred to the “disappointment of the Reynoso situation” postgame – Minnesota started the new campaign on a high note.

The Loons began their 2023 season with a 1-0 win at FC Dallas on Saturday evening, earning all three points despite being without their Argentine talisman. Over three weeks ago, the All-Star midfielder was suspended without pay by Major League Soccer for failure to report to preseason camp.

Minnesota’s breakthrough came in the 48th minute through Mender Garcia, the Colombian forward they signed ahead of the 2022 Secondary Transfer Window closing last August. Garcia was making just his seventh MLS start, taking the striker’s reins in Luis Amarilla’s absence (currently obtaining his U.S. Green Card).

In Reynoso’s continued absence, creative duties mainly fell on Robin Lod’s shoulders. Minnesota persevered, even without their No. 10 who’s supplied 16 goals and 28 assists in 71 regular-season games since arriving from Boca Juniors midway through the 2020 campaign.

“I couldn’t be more pleased for the players because we’ve had a difficult offseason, you can’t deny that with what’s gone on,” Heath said. “This week even, two of the starting players are not here. Then on Thursday we had the snow. Nobody trains on Thursday. It’s been a really difficult mental week to cope with, but as I say, the players have been absolutely unbelievable and I’m so pleased for them.”