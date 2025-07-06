History! Cavan Sullivan makes first MLS start for Philadelphia Union

As the adage in soccer goes: if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.

The time finally came for Philadelphia Union wunderkind Cavan Sullivan to fully come out of the cage in his first MLS start against Nashville SC on Saturday.

At 15 years, 280 days old, he becomes the second-youngest player in MLS history to start a match, staying intertwined with former MLS superstar and stat record holder Freddy Adu (14 years, 334 days).

Sullivan broke one of Adu's accomplishments with his first groundbreaking piece of league history just under a year ago as the youngest-ever debutant at 14 years and 293 days old with a late appearance off the bench in a 5-1 Philly win over the New England Revolution.