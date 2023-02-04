Club World Cup heartbreak: Seattle Sounders eliminated by Al Ahly

A heartbreaking late concession nixed Seattle Sounders FC ’s dreams at the 2022 FIFA Club World Cup in Morocco, as the Rave Green fell 1-0 to Egyptian powerhouse Al Ahly in the tournament's Second Round.

Saturday's match at Tangier's Ibn Batouta Stadium was locked in a scoreless deadlock until the 88th minute, when Al Ahly midfielder Mohamed Afsha found the decisive breakthrough with a deflected finish after his initial shot rang the crossbar.

The result eliminates Seattle after one match at the prestigious tournament, which they were competing in via a historic 2022 Concacaf Champions League title – Major League Soccer's first-ever team to reach this global stage. Meanwhile, African regulars Al Ahly advance to a Feb. 8 semifinal bout vs. Spain's Real Madrid.