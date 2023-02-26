Matchday

St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin

By Dylan Butler @Dylan_Butler

23MLS_0225_STL_sider

Welcome to Major League Soccer, St. Louis CITY SC.

The expansion side made history Saturday night, rallying to beat Austin FC, 3-2, at Q2 Stadium in their inaugural match.

Chapter one of the book St. Louis are writing in their MLS infancy was a categorical, if not somewhat unexpected, success.

“Very proud of this group,” St. Louis CITY SC head coach Bradley Carnell said. “To come here and leave with three points. I don't think there's many greater things.”

Q2 Stadium was a cauldron of noise, an atmosphere St. Louis CITY SC striker João Klauss said he’s missed since signing as the club’s first Designated Player in March 2022.

Klauss, admittedly exhausted in the match’s later stages, scored the decisive goal four minutes from full-time.

“It was one of the important games in my career, it was the first one in MLS as well,” Klauss said. “Starting with a win and a goal was perfect.”

"What we did today was unbelievable," the Brazilian added.

The visitors struck first with center back Tim Parker scoring the historic first goal in club history, heading in Eduard Löwen’s corner kick. It was the veteran’s third MLS regular-season goal and first since 2018.

“It's an amazing feeling. I don't score that many goals. So it's kind of ironic that I scored tonight, in the way that I did,” Parker said. "I’m just really, really, really happy. I think it's a combination of all the hard work that we put in and I was just in the right place at the right time.”

Adversity struck in the form of back-to-back Austin goals – a stunning first-half stoppage time equalizer by Sebastian Driussi and the go-ahead tally by Jon Gallagher in the 72nd minute.

But then St. Louis CITY SC got the most unlikely of equalizers from Jared Stroud, gift-wrapped on an ill-advised back pass by Austin defender Kipp Keller six minutes later.

A road draw against a team that finished second in the Western Conference a year ago, Carnell said, would have been a positive. But to take all three points was a dream start.

“This is a perfect game to grow the team, to grow the mentality of the players, to show that we have the belief to the last minute,” Klauss said. "This is soccer and everything can happen and I'm so proud of the team today."

It’s a moment St. Louis CITY SC have waited 1,286 days for and now it’s on to chapter two – the opening of CITYPARK for the expansion side’s home opener against Charlotte FC on March 4 (8:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass).

“Austin is going to be an absolute riot. And then if we're able to play well here and get a result here, we're gonna have an absolute riot waiting for us in St. Louis next week,” Parker said of the discussion in the week leading up to the club’s opener.

“So the adrenaline is obviously really high. Everyone's really happy in the locker room, but we have to regroup this week and recreate that feeling and that buzz again in training.”

Matchday St. Louis CITY SC

Related Stories

DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team
MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 
Partytime for St. Louis CITY SC! João Klauss gives newcomers historic victory
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin

St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin
Stand Up! Ludacris hammers Golden Spike in Atlanta United season opener

Stand Up! Ludacris hammers Golden Spike in Atlanta United season opener
DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team

DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team
MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 

MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 
Partytime for St. Louis CITY SC! João Klauss gives newcomers historic victory

Partytime for St. Louis CITY SC! João Klauss gives newcomers historic victory
World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos

World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos
More News
Video
Video
Goal: J. Carranza vs. CLB, 80’
0:45

Goal: J. Carranza vs. CLB, 80’
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | February 25, 2023
7:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | February 25, 2023
Goal: M. Garcia vs. DAL, 48'
0:52

Goal: M. Garcia vs. DAL, 48'
WATCH: Late drama! Almada magic, Kessler downs Charlotte & DC shock Toronto
4:10

WATCH: Late drama! Almada magic, Kessler downs Charlotte & DC shock Toronto
More Video