Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

Lorenzo Insigne

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide Monday morning, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 2, 2022 – including big-name summer transfer arrivals.

That newcomer bucket includes:

The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation.

See the top 25 below, as sorted by guaranteed compensation:

MLSPA: Top 25 MLS player salaries (2022)
Name
Base Salary
Guaranteed Compensation
1. Lorenzo Insigne (TOR)
$14,000,000.00
$14,000,000.00
2. Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI)
$7,350,000.00
$8,153,000.00
3. Javier Hernandez (LA)
$6,000,000.00
$7,443,750.00
4. Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
$3,125,000.00
$6,256,322.00
5. Douglas Costa (LA)
$3,000,000.00
$5,800,000.00
6. Gonzalo Higuain (MIA)
$5,100,000.00
$5,793,750.00
7. Hector Herrera (HOU)
$4,750,000.00
$5,246,875.00
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (MIA)
$3,800,000.00
$4,693,000.00
9. Luiz Araujo (ATL)
$3,600,000.00
$4,480,333.00
10. Jozy Altidore (NE)
$3,706,139.00
$4,264,963.00
11. Christian Benteke (DC)
$4,000,000.00
$4,182,778.00
12. Josef Martinez (ATL)
$3,750,000.00
$4,141,667.00
13. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)
$3,100,000.00
$3,700,000.00
14. Carles Gil (NE)
$3,250,000.00
$3,545,833.00
15. Rodolfo Pizarro (MIA)
$3,050,000.00
$3,350,000.00
16. Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA)
$2,640,000.00
$3,256,667.00
17. Franco Jara (DAL)
$2,540,000.00
$3,227,000.00
18. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
$2,472,000.00
$3,201,120.00
19. Victor Wanyama (MTL)
$2,400,000.00
$3,091,667.00
20. Cucho Hernandez (CLB)
$2,600,000.00
$2,886,000.00
21. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
$2,400,000.00
$2,737,500.00
22. Gustavo Bou (NE)
$2,500,000.00
$2,675,000.00
23. Gareth Bale (LAFC)
$1,600,000.00
$2,386,667.00
24. Gaston Gimenez (CHI)
$2,060,000.00
$2,360,667.00
25. Walker Zimmerman (NSH)
$2,088,235.00
$2,345,214.00

The annualized average guaranteed compensation (guaranteed comp) number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.

The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee players will hit those bonuses.

Here's the rundown from the MLSPA's initial release in April 2022.

Lorenzo Insigne Toronto FC Xherdan Shaqiri Chicago Fire FC Javier Hernandez LA Galaxy Federico Bernardeschi Douglas Cost

Related Stories

Who's in, who's out? MLS clubs announce roster decisions following 2022 season
Toronto FC face open DP spot, Osorio uncertainty after 2022 “overhaul”
Sky isn't falling: 3 reasons each non-playoff team can feel hopeful 
More News
More News
Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide

Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide
Your Monday Kickoff: Who'll clinch the final two Conference Semifinal spots?
The Daily Kickoff

Your Monday Kickoff: Who'll clinch the final two Conference Semifinal spots?
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Real Salt Lake
Deep breaths, Canada fans: Alphonso Davies returns for Bayern Munich before World Cup

Deep breaths, Canada fans: Alphonso Davies returns for Bayern Munich before World Cup
What the 2022 MLS season meant for New York Red Bulls
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for New York Red Bulls
What the 2022 MLS season meant for Nashville SC
Armchair Analyst: Matt Doyle

What the 2022 MLS season meant for Nashville SC
More News
Video
Video
HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC | October 16, 2022
4:05

HIGHLIGHTS: CF Montréal vs. Orlando City SC | October 16, 2022
PENALTY: João Moutinho, Orlando City SC - 98th minute
1:08

PENALTY: João Moutinho, Orlando City SC - 98th minute
PK GOAL: Djordje Mihailovic, CF Montréal - 99th minute
0:41

PK GOAL: Djordje Mihailovic, CF Montréal - 99th minute
WATCH: Ismaël Koné gets the breakthrough that puts Montréal in Conference Semis
1:00

WATCH: Ismaël Koné gets the breakthrough that puts Montréal in Conference Semis
More Video
Apple x MLS

Apple x MLS

Apple and Major League Soccer to present all MLS matches around the world for 10 years, beginning in 2023