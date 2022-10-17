Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide Monday morning, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 2, 2022 – including big-name summer transfer arrivals.

See the top 25 below, as sorted by guaranteed compensation:

The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation.

The annualized average guaranteed compensation (guaranteed comp) number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.

The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee players will hit those bonuses.