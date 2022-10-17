Bale, Insigne & Herrera: MLSPA releases updated 2022 player salaries guide

The MLS Players Association (MLSPA) released its updated Salary Guide Monday morning, featuring salary information for all MLS players under contract as of Sept. 2, 2022 – including big-name summer transfer arrivals.
That newcomer bucket includes:
- Toronto FC forwards Lorenzo Insigne (1st) and Federico Bernardeschi (4th) both cracked the top five.
- Houston Dynamo FC midfielder Hector Herrera (7th) made the top 10.
- D.C. United forward Christian Benteke (11th), Columbus Crew forward Cucho Hernandez (20th) and LAFC forward Gareth Bale (23rd) are in the top 25.
The guide contains players’ current annualized base salary and their annualized average guaranteed compensation.
See the top 25 below, as sorted by guaranteed compensation:
|
Name
|
Base Salary
|
Guaranteed Compensation
|
1. Lorenzo Insigne (TOR)
|
$14,000,000.00
|
$14,000,000.00
|
2. Xherdan Shaqiri (CHI)
|
$7,350,000.00
|
$8,153,000.00
|
3. Javier Hernandez (LA)
|
$6,000,000.00
|
$7,443,750.00
|
4. Federico Bernardeschi (TOR)
|
$3,125,000.00
|
$6,256,322.00
|
5. Douglas Costa (LA)
|
$3,000,000.00
|
$5,800,000.00
|
6. Gonzalo Higuain (MIA)
|
$5,100,000.00
|
$5,793,750.00
|
7. Hector Herrera (HOU)
|
$4,750,000.00
|
$5,246,875.00
|
8. Alejandro Pozuelo (MIA)
|
$3,800,000.00
|
$4,693,000.00
|
9. Luiz Araujo (ATL)
|
$3,600,000.00
|
$4,480,333.00
|
10. Jozy Altidore (NE)
|
$3,706,139.00
|
$4,264,963.00
|
11. Christian Benteke (DC)
|
$4,000,000.00
|
$4,182,778.00
|
12. Josef Martinez (ATL)
|
$3,750,000.00
|
$4,141,667.00
|
13. Lucas Zelarayan (CLB)
|
$3,100,000.00
|
$3,700,000.00
|
14. Carles Gil (NE)
|
$3,250,000.00
|
$3,545,833.00
|
15. Rodolfo Pizarro (MIA)
|
$3,050,000.00
|
$3,350,000.00
|
16. Nicolas Lodeiro (SEA)
|
$2,640,000.00
|
$3,256,667.00
|
17. Franco Jara (DAL)
|
$2,540,000.00
|
$3,227,000.00
|
18. Raul Ruidiaz (SEA)
|
$2,472,000.00
|
$3,201,120.00
|
19. Victor Wanyama (MTL)
|
$2,400,000.00
|
$3,091,667.00
|
20. Cucho Hernandez (CLB)
|
$2,600,000.00
|
$2,886,000.00
|
21. Carlos Vela (LAFC)
|
$2,400,000.00
|
$2,737,500.00
|
22. Gustavo Bou (NE)
|
$2,500,000.00
|
$2,675,000.00
|
23. Gareth Bale (LAFC)
|
$1,600,000.00
|
$2,386,667.00
|
24. Gaston Gimenez (CHI)
|
$2,060,000.00
|
$2,360,667.00
|
25. Walker Zimmerman (NSH)
|
$2,088,235.00
|
$2,345,214.00
The annualized average guaranteed compensation (guaranteed comp) number includes a player's base salary and all signing and guaranteed bonuses annualized over the term of the player's contract, including option years.
The annualized average guaranteed compensation number also includes any marketing bonus and any agent's fees, but doesn’t include performance bonuses since there’s no guarantee players will hit those bonuses.
Here's the rundown from the MLSPA's initial release in April 2022.