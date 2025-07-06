Real Salt Lake's Diogo Gonçalves pays emotional tribute to Diogo Jota

The RSL midfielder is a former Portuguese youth international teammate of Jota, with the two featuring on the same roster for the 2019 UEFA Euro U-21 qualifiers.

So when Gonçalves scored in the 43rd minute of Saturday's 3-2 home win over St. Louis CITY SC, he paid tribute to Jota in the most fitting way possible: dropping to the pitch, sitting cross-legged and pretending to play a video game, just like the legendary Liverpool No. 20 celebrated so many of his goals.