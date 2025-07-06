Lionel Messi & Inter Miami send message in MLS return

After impressing on the world stage, Inter Miami CF came back to MLS with a bang on Saturday night.

"The team had to work hard to turn it around, and they did an excellent job – right in line with the level we showed throughout the Club World Cup."

"It wasn't easy to get back into the competition after spending a month playing at the Club World Cup, and I think the players handled it perfectly," head coach Javier Mascherano said of his side's outing at Stade Saputo, where the Herons overcame an early Prince Owusu opener.

"We have to understand that Leo is happy playing soccer, and every time he's in conditions to play, he'll play," Mascherano said. "He gives us an advantage and we want to use it."

Messi, who turned 38 in June, remains an elite difference-maker for the Herons, reaching 12g/7a on the season as he challenges to become the first-ever Landon Donovan MLS MVP repeat winner. He became the third player in league history, and first since Thierry Henry in 2012, to notch at least 2g/1a in three consecutive league matches.

"I still enjoy watching him play," Mascherano said of the legendary Argentine No. 10. "As a coach, for me, it's a privilege to coach him."

As was the case last month at the prestigious international tournament, Messi stole the show for Miami, scoring two trademark golazos and adding an assist that more than made up for an errant pass that led to Owusu's tally.

"Honestly, the second half was much better than the first. We corrected a lot of things we had been struggling with earlier, and that led us to the win."

"It was a great effort, a strong performance by the team overall," Allende told reporters. "As for my goal, I’m really happy to have contributed and to add another one.

Perhaps most importantly, Miami's display wasn’t entirely on the shoulders of Messi. Luis Suárez picked up his eighth assist of the season, while Allende and Segovia chipped in strikes of their own.

Jam-packed July

With Saturday's result, the Herons made it three straight wins in the league as they sit in sixth place in the Eastern Conference – but with at least three games in hand over all five teams above them in the standings.

Last year's record-setting Supporters' Shield winners will play five more MLS games in July as they look to make up ground and build their case for MLS Cup contention.

"We now have a lot of games coming up in a short span, so we’re going to need the entire squad - every player has to be ready when called upon. That’s what it’s all about," said Mascherano.