Austin FC vs. LAFC postponed due to Texas rainstorms

Saturday's match between Austin FC and LAFC has been postponed due to severe rainstorms in Central Texas.
The Matchday 22 clash (MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+) was scheduled to kick off at 8:30 pm ET at Q2 Stadium. However, the decision to postpone the game was made due to severe weather impacting the safety of travel in Central Texas and with guidance from relevant local authorities.
Austin FC issued the following statement:
Austin FC expresses its deepest sympathy for those affected by the devastating flooding that is impacting communities across Central Texas. Our hearts go out to the families, friends, and neighbors who have lost their lives, and we urge that those who are able find their way to safety. We also want to express our gratitude and respect for those who are responding to the crisis with life-saving measures.
The game will be played at a later date. A new date for the match will be announced in due course.