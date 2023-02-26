Matchday

Lorenzo Insigne exits Toronto FC's season opener with injury

By MLSsoccer staff @mls

23MLS_Insigne_Injury

Toronto FC superstar forward Lorenzo Insigne was forced off the pitch due to a first-half injury in Saturday's season opener at D.C. United's Audi Field.

The 31-year-old tried to run off the apparent lower-body knock, but moments later signaled to the Reds' sideline that he needed a change. Insigne was seen visibly upset on the bench after Ayo Akinola eventually entered for him in the 34th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne comes off injured against D.C. United

Speaking to reporters after the 3-2 defeat, Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley had no update on his prized star, only offering that Insigne "felt something in the lower leg [and] couldn’t continue."

The Italian international joined Toronto last summer as reportedly the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer history. He tallied six goals and two assists in 11 games after arriving from current Serie A leaders Napoli.

Insigne had just partaken in his first full preseason with TFC, looking to help Bradley’s side start their 2023 campaign on a high note after a 13th-place Eastern Conference finish in 2022.

Matchday Toronto FC Lorenzo Insigne

Related Stories

St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin
DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team
MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 
More News
More News
St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin

St. Louis CITY shock MLS with "unbelievable" debut win at Austin
Stand Up! Ludacris hammers Golden Spike in Atlanta United season opener

Stand Up! Ludacris hammers Golden Spike in Atlanta United season opener
DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team

DC United! Klich, Benteke power thriller for Wayne Rooney's team
MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 

MLS Cup favorites? Philadelphia Union make statement to "doubter" 
Partytime for St. Louis CITY SC! João Klauss gives newcomers historic victory

Partytime for St. Louis CITY SC! João Klauss gives newcomers historic victory
World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos

World Cup winner Thiago Almada saves Atlanta United with UNREAL golazos
More News
Video
Video
Goal: J. Carranza vs. CLB, 80’
0:45

Goal: J. Carranza vs. CLB, 80’
HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | February 25, 2023
7:07

HIGHLIGHTS: Orlando City SC vs. New York Red Bulls | February 25, 2023
Goal: M. Garcia vs. DAL, 48'
0:52

Goal: M. Garcia vs. DAL, 48'
WATCH: Late drama! Almada magic, Kessler downs Charlotte & DC shock Toronto
4:10

WATCH: Late drama! Almada magic, Kessler downs Charlotte & DC shock Toronto
More Video