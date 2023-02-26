Lorenzo Insigne exits Toronto FC's season opener with injury

Toronto FC superstar forward Lorenzo Insigne was forced off the pitch due to a first-half injury in Saturday's season opener at D.C. United's Audi Field.
The 31-year-old tried to run off the apparent lower-body knock, but moments later signaled to the Reds' sideline that he needed a change. Insigne was seen visibly upset on the bench after Ayo Akinola eventually entered for him in the 34th minute.
Lorenzo Insigne comes off injured against D.C. United
Speaking to reporters after the 3-2 defeat, Toronto head coach and sporting director Bob Bradley had no update on his prized star, only offering that Insigne "felt something in the lower leg [and] couldn’t continue."
The Italian international joined Toronto last summer as reportedly the highest-paid player in Major League Soccer history. He tallied six goals and two assists in 11 games after arriving from current Serie A leaders Napoli.
Insigne had just partaken in his first full preseason with TFC, looking to help Bradley’s side start their 2023 campaign on a high note after a 13th-place Eastern Conference finish in 2022.