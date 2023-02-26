Damir Kreilach is back! Real Salt Lake's captain shows "lethal" quality

The 33-year-old Croatian veteran didn't sprint to the corner flag or pull off some pre-planned routine. Instead, RSL's captain rather calmly turned and ran back towards midfield, gesturing to his teammates to calm down. The smile on his face, though, told a more complete story.

The 2023 season-opening victory wasn't just any other result for RSL; it marked the return of their talisman. Kreilach played just five matches last year, undergoing a back procedure midseason that prematurely brought his 2022 to a disappointing end. But in Kreilach's first match back, his match-winner was a timely reminder of just how important he is to Pablo Mastroeni's team.

"The things that Dami brings to the group are so much more than what you see with your eyes," the head coach said postgame. "He brings just an unbelievable amount of leadership to the group, managing the game the right way, leading the press from the front, linking through the midfield. But his greatest asset is scoring goals. You know, I've never seen a player that is so lethal in front of goal. He takes his chances well."

Kreilach was effusive in his gratitude, thanking the club's medical staff, coaches, ownership group, fans and his teammates for supporting him during his recovery.