Here are the biggest storylines that unfolded this winter and set the stage for what's ahead.

Like every offseason, multiple teams underwent coaching changes (nine total this go-around). And a few stand out.

Michael Bradley is back in MLS and back with Red Bull New York. The U.S. Soccer legend retired as a player in 2023 and most recently led the club's second team to the MLS NEXT Pro title. That’s the full extent of his head-coaching résumé as he takes over a team entering a new era.

Last year, the Red Bulls missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. On top of that, they’re tweaking the high-pressing and direct Energy Drink Soccer game model they’ve been known for. Also, as of writing, they've made seven signings and moved on from 13 players. That's a whole bunch of change.

Down south, another familiar face is back with an old team. Tata Martino has rejoined Atlanta United and will attempt to repair a team that’s largely declined since he left. It’s going to be the toughest task he’s ever faced in MLS. But, hey, it can only go up from 2025 for the Five Stripes.