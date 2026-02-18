So, what happened? 10 biggest storylines of the MLS offseason

We're days away from the 2026 MLS season kicking off.
Here are the biggest storylines that unfolded this winter and set the stage for what's ahead.
Like every offseason, multiple teams underwent coaching changes (nine total this go-around). And a few stand out.
Michael Bradley is back in MLS and back with Red Bull New York. The U.S. Soccer legend retired as a player in 2023 and most recently led the club's second team to the MLS NEXT Pro title. That’s the full extent of his head-coaching résumé as he takes over a team entering a new era.
Last year, the Red Bulls missed the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time since the 2009 season. On top of that, they’re tweaking the high-pressing and direct Energy Drink Soccer game model they’ve been known for. Also, as of writing, they've made seven signings and moved on from 13 players. That's a whole bunch of change.
Down south, another familiar face is back with an old team. Tata Martino has rejoined Atlanta United and will attempt to repair a team that’s largely declined since he left. It’s going to be the toughest task he’s ever faced in MLS. But, hey, it can only go up from 2025 for the Five Stripes.
And then there’s Henrik Rydström, who's now in charge of the Columbus Crew. Few, if any, managers have been celebrated in MLS like Wilfried Nancy. Replacing him is an unenviable task. However, Nancy didn’t leave the cupboard bare. The Crew still have a roster capable of challenging for trophies. Can Rydström build on what Nancy crafted? Or will Columbus struggle with change?
For anyone hoping Inter Miami might take a step back after Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba retired, well, you’re likely to be disappointed. You’ve probably seen the list of major signings already, but just to recap, the Herons added…
- Reigning MLS Goalkeeper of the Year and former Minnesota United star Dayne St. Clair
- U22 Initiative midfielder and former Portland Timbers standout David Ayala
- New DP forward Germán Berterame from CF Monterrey
- Micael, a Best XI-caliber center back and former Houston Dynamo star
- Former Tottenham, Manchester United and Real Madrid left back Sergio Reguilón
- Argentine fullback Facundo Mura
Oh, and they fully acquired DP midfielder Rodrigo De Paul and forward Tadeo Allende (the MLS record holder for goals in a single postseason). On paper, this might be the best team in MLS history.
Now, there’s a major difference between being the best team on paper versus actually going out and backing it up. But the reigning MLS Cup champions have seemingly gotten better. For better or worse, expectations for an MLS team have never been higher. That means anything less than multiple trophies will be considered falling short.
Two teams are replacing key homegrown players and 2025 MLS All-Stars after head-turning moves to LaLiga.
Seattle Sounders FC and rising Mexican international midfielder Obed Vargas got swooped up by Atlético Madrid, while Orlando City and USMNT defender Alex Freeman is now with Villarreal CF. You have to wonder who will join them in Europe next, and you have to wonder how their teams will replace them.
Seattle signed longtime Minnesota United midfielder Hassani Dotson to help. With him and Snyder Brunell, Seattle may not fall off too much in midfield (if at all).
Orlando, meanwhile, are reportedly trading for an MLS-proven starting right back by getting Griffin Dorsey from Houston Dynamo FC.
Still, it’s hard to understate how critical Freeman was for Orlando last season. They're facing a steeper uphill battle to replace the 2025 MLS Young Player of the Year.
Side note: Obed (No. 1) and Freeman (No. 2) were the top two guys in last year's 22 Under 22 list. Safe to say that aged well.
James Rodríguez is a Loon. The Colombian superstar will be with Minnesota United at least through the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Whether James will stick around past that, and how impactful he'll be while here, is unclear.
With Club León in LIGA MX, James contributed 5g/9a in about 2,500 minutes. He’s still got obvious quality on the ball. And it will be fascinating to see how he fits into a Minnesota United team with a new coach and that's building off a club-best regular season.
Meanwhile, San Jose ended up as the winner of the Timo Werner-to-MLS sweepstakes.
After over a decade in Europe with teams like RB Leipzig, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur, Werner joins the Earthquakes as the biggest signing in club history. Expectations will be extremely high. And San Jose will need him to meet those expectations if they’re going to take a step forward in year two under head coach Bruce Arena.
Namely, Facundo Torres and Mateusz Bogusz are back.
Torres has joined Austin FC on a reported $9.5 million deal from Brazilian powerhouse Palmeiras. He previously balled out for Orlando City from 2022-24 and is still their all-time leading scorer. With Austin, Torres hopes to hit the ground running and join Uruguay's World Cup squad.
Bogusz (who you might remember from his LAFC days) joins the Houston Dynamo for reportedly up to $10 million. He spent last season with Cruz Azul in LIGA MX, and now should be an attacking centerpiece alongside Jack McGlynn, Ezequiel Ponce and fellow newcomer Guilherme. This March, he could even help Poland get one of the last World Cup qualifying spots from Europe.
For more on familiar players moving in MLS, my colleague Jaime Uribarri has a full rundown.
Last year, the Philadelphia Union pressed and bullied their way to the club’s second Supporters’ Shield title this decade. But instead of entering 2026 as favorites to repeat that performance, they’re facing questions at multiple spots on their roster.
Left back Kai Wagner and center back Jakob Glesnes, two 2025 MLS Best XI honorees, are both gone. Up top, forwards Tai Baribo and Mikael Uhre left as well. And in midfield, rising star Quinn Sullivan will miss significant time while recovering from a torn ACL. They’re replacing multiple starters, and it’s not yet clear how effective the new faces will be.
That being said, it’s the Union. For the last few years, we’ve been able to safely assume they’ll get their signings right and that there are several MLS-ready academy products waiting in the wings at all times. But, as we saw in 2024, it’s not a given that their floor stays high year after year.
The MLS community writ large got difficult news in early January when the LA Galaxy announced Riqui Puig would miss a second straight season due to a knee injury. Unlike last year, they seem a little more prepared to weather his absence.
The Galaxy went out and made a few very smart free-agent signings in center backs Justin Haak and Jakob Glesnes, as well as midfielder Erik Thommy. They also traded for St. Louis DP forward João Klauss. He's with LA for the final year of his contract while Puig is on the Season-Ending Injury List.
That may not make the 2024 MLS Cup champions a true contender the way Puig’s return might have. However, it seems like they’ve found a way to avoid 2025's rollercoaster year. They should challenge for a playoff spot in the Western Conference.
Chucky Lozano entered last year as the premier signing of San Diego’s inaugural season. Now, after a historic expansion campaign, he’s seemingly on his way out.
Lozano put up 9g/10a in 27 regular-season games last season. Regardless of whatever happened behind the scenes, the Mexican star will be tough to replace on the pitch.
That said, San Diego looked just fine without him in their Concacaf Champions Cup Round One win over Pumas. But will that continue in the long term? And will they bring in another DP to replace him?
There were rumors that LAFC star Denis Bouanga might be on his way to Brazil this offseason. Those didn't pan out and he'll reignite his partnership with Son Heung-Min as part of the most dangerous attacking duo in MLS.
Big teams are certain to inquire about Bouanga’s status. Heck, even Inter Miami reportedly put in a bid for him. At some point, LAFC may get an offer they can’t refuse for the Gabon international.
For now, the Son x Bouanga partnership isn't going anywhere. And that should be terrifying for MLS defenses.
It’s been a longggggg wait for Fire fans. They haven’t entered a season with high expectations since… honestly, that’s a little unclear to me. I’m not old enough to really remember when it would have been.
But after last year’s team piled up 53 points and scored 68 goals in Gregg Berhalter’s first year as head coach, Chicago are projected to be a playoff team and a dark horse pick to win a trophy.
They’ve built on last year’s success by signing the likes of South African international center back Mbekezeli Mbokazi, former Minnesota United midfielder Robin Lod and Swedish international midfielder Anton Salétros.
Chicago should be improved and a little more cohesive defensively. They kind of have to be. Another season of leaking goals like last year will keep them from matching the hopes of a fanbase that has something to genuinely be optimistic about.
The World Cup is just a few months away. MLS will take a quick pause for that on May 25, then return on July 16. There will likely be tons of MLS players to watch. Jon Arnold has laid out most of them here.
There’s an intriguing sideplot from a league-wide perspective, by the way.
The break and the newly lengthened summer transfer window will allow teams to make moves with about 20 matches remaining in the season. Last year, that number was closer to nine. If your team has stayed quiet this offseason, they may just be waiting to gauge their biggest needs a few months from now.