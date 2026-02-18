Charlotte FC sign Idan Toklomati to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Charlotte FC have signed forward Idan Toklomati to a new contract through 2028-29 with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday.

The 21-year-old Israeli international will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.

"Idan is a top talent that we were able to sign at 19 and has blossomed into one of Major League Soccer’s brightest talents," said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.

"He is a player who believed in our development pathway for him, and during his first full season with the first team, he scored double-digit goals.