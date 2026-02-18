Charlotte FC sign Idan Toklomati to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Charlotte FC have signed forward Idan Toklomati to a new contract through 2028-29 with an option through 2029-30, the club announced Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Israeli international will continue to occupy a U22 Initiative roster slot.
"Idan is a top talent that we were able to sign at 19 and has blossomed into one of Major League Soccer’s brightest talents," said Charlotte general manager Zoran Krneta.
"He is a player who believed in our development pathway for him, and during his first full season with the first team, he scored double-digit goals.
"Our aim, as well as Idan’s, is to win trophies for the Carolinas, and this extension is an important piece of our long-term roster-building strategy."
Toklomati joined Charlotte FC in 2024 from Israeli side Maccabi Petah Tikva, initially featuring for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Crown Legacy FC.
Toklomati achieved his first-team breakout in 2025 after USMNT striker Patrick Agyemang was transferred to EFL Championship side Derby County. He contributed 13g/4a in 36 appearances (all competitions) as Charlotte finished fourth in the Eastern Conference.
Charlotte's 2026 season begins on Feb. 21 at St. Louis CITY SC (2:30 pm ET | Apple TV). It will be their third year under head coach Dean Smith.
