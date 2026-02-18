Atlanta United sign forward Sergio Santos

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Atlanta United have signed forward Sergio Santos via free agency, the club announced Wednesday.

He is under contract through the 2026 MLS season with an option through December 2027.

Santos brings seven years of MLS experience, recording 28g/14a in 169 regular-season and Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances.

"Sergio has been a productive forward in our league for the past seven seasons and will add competition to our group of attackers," said Chris Henderson, Atlanta's chief soccer officer and sporting director.

"He’s going to bring MLS experience, quality and a winning mindset to our team, and we look forward to welcoming him to the club."

Atlanta's 2026 campaign starts on Feb. 21 at FC Cincinnati (4:45 pm ET | Apple TV, FOX). They're led by head coach Tata Martino, who guided the club to the MLS Cup 2018 title.