MLS is Back: 10 must-see jerseys for the 2026 season

Congrats. You no longer have to look at FootyHeadlines leaks that are 90% correct. You can look at the real, 100% correct version of your team’s latest kit and know that Matchday 1 of the 2026 MLS season is fast approaching.

Here are 10 kits that (regardless of subjective opinions on whether they’re good or bad) stood out in the crowd.

Author’s note: My qualifications for building this list are… I’m still not really sure, to be honest. Someone asked me to start doing posts like this sometime around 2020 because I was in my early 20s (I guess?). Nobody in charge has questioned it ever since.

Well, this is a change.

Normally, it’d be tough to applaud a team for moving away from their established primary kit identity. But, even if it might end up being divisive, I think this is one of the better looks of the bunch this year.

If you’re going to go all black – too many teams across sports do – you’ve got to make the details interesting. The multicolored trim, burgundy shoulder stripes and sky blue accents elevate this from something bland to something unique.