Ranking which MLS clubs could win 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup

To celebrate MLS teams getting back on the pitch, we figured we’d do what everyone does before CCC play starts: Look at who’s got a genuine shot at making a deep run and who’s set to potentially be ritual sacrificed to an in-form LIGA MX giant taking full advantage of a team waking up from hibernation.

San Diego FC will host Pumas UNAM on Tuesday evening in the first match of the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup . From there, you’ll have either Major League Soccer (and adjacent competitions) or a World Cup to pay attention to until early December.

If San Diego can hit the ground running in their first taste of CCC, it will be as impressive as anything else they’ve accomplished so far – and they just set MLS expansion-season records for wins (19) and points (63), all before making the Western Conference Final.

Even if they had an easier path, things are a bit weird for San Diego right now. Chucky Lozano isn’t “part of the sporting plans moving forward," plus midfielder Luca de la Torre (24 starts, 30 appearances) and defender Paddy McNair (21 starts, 23 appearances) are gone. They’ve still got plenty of talent and a game model that lends itself to beautiful soccer, but bettering a near-perfect inaugural campaign will be a tough task.

The (relatively) new kids are the only MLS side facing a LIGA MX side in Round One. If they make it past a decent-but-not-outstanding Pumas side, Toluca await them in the Round of 16. And Toluca are an absolute wagon. The reigning Apertura, Clausura and Campeón de Campeones winners are the favorites in this competition.

Don’t get me wrong – the game model will keep their floor high during the regular season. But if Philly didn’t have the ceiling to make a run in tournament play last year, it’s hard to see them suddenly having it this year. Especially when their path includes probable matchups against Club América and Inter Miami .

Best XI-caliber center back Jakob Glesnes is gone, Best XI-caliber left back Kai Wagner is gone, and standout forwards Mikael Uhre and Tai Baribo are gone. On top of that, midfielder Quinn Sullivan is recovering from an ACL tear for most of 2026. That’s five starters gone from last year’s Supporters' Shield-winning side.

The Union are the Union. You can expect them to play a high-floor game model, start some kids who turn into stars and generally find diamonds in the rough. But this is as many unknowns as we’ve seen for this group in a long time.

For Philly , the best guesses at those answers are:

Look, the questions you have to ask when taking a wild guess at a team’s CCC hopes are:

After that… man, it would be really nice to have Puig out there.

LA at least have a little time to get right before CCC play ratchets up a notch. They’ll face Panama’s Sporting San Miguelito in Round One and would move on to play Jamaica’s Mount Pleasant in the Round of 16. Those aren’t gimmes, but, in theory, the financial (and therefore the talent) gap makes the Galaxy heavy favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.

That’s a heckuva haul. But Puig’s injury means the ceiling has dropped. And that many new pieces means we probably won’t see this team gel until later in the year.

To their credit, they’ve made a bunch of seemingly sharp moves this offseason. The Galaxy added proven MLS center backs Jakob Glesnes and Justin Haak , providing big upgrades in the heart of the backline. They brought back forward Matheus Nascimento from Botafogo, signed former Sporting KC midfielder Erik Thommy and, most notably, acquired DP striker João Klauss from St. Louis CITY .

Well. For a while there, this tournament looked like the Galaxy ’s opportunity to announce their return to life as a contender in MLS. Then star midfielder Riqui Puig underwent another knee surgery , and there's suddenly some uncertainty around them.

Advancing into the Round of 16 will pair them, yet again, with Inter Miami. Since Lionel Messi arrived in the summer of 2023, Nashville have faced the Herons 11 times across MLS, Leagues Cup , CCC and the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs. Nashville have won exactly one of those games.

Nashville made the biggest free-agent signing of the offseason by adding former San Jose winger Cristian Espinoza on a DP deal. Espinoza has averaged 11 assists per season since coming to MLS in 2019 and, alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge , will instantly elevate Nashville’s attack to what will very likely be the highest level it's ever been.

Round One opponent: O&M FC (Dominican Republic)

If you’ve been paying attention to Cincy for a while now, you know the drill. They’re going to make life difficult when you’re on the ball, they’re going to let stars like Evander and Kévin Denkey go to work, and they’re probably going to end up winning by one goal.

It’s a tried and true formula. It’s paid dividends in the regular season. But it hasn’t resulted in tournament success.

If that’s going to change in CCC, it will start with advancing to the Round of 16 and beating a Tigres side that was just a half step behind Toluca for most of 2025. As always, they’re a real contender in this competition.

It won’t really get much easier from there, but there should at least be one or two familiar opponents. Club América are the only other LIGA MX club on their side of the bracket.