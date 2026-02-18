Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The LA Galaxy visit Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito on Thursday evening for a Round One, Leg 1 clash in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup .

Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.

Leg 2 will be played at LA's Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 25, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA.

Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner

Sporting San Miguelito are the early leaders in the Panamanian first division Eastern Clausura, earning eight points through five matches (2W-1L-2D).

Their strong start to the campaign is led by a pair of goals from Joel Barría, accounting for 33% of their goals thus far this season.