Sporting San Miguelito vs. LA Galaxy: How to watch, stream Concacaf Champions Cup Leg 1

The LA Galaxy visit Panamanian side Sporting San Miguelito on Thursday evening for a Round One, Leg 1 clash in the 2026 Concacaf Champions Cup.
How to watch & stream
- English: FS2
- Spanish: TUDN
When
- Thursday, Feb. 19 | 8 pm ET/5 pm PT
Where
- Estadio Universidad Latina | Llano Marín, Panamá
Leg 2 will be played at LA's Dignity Health Sports Park on Feb. 25, determining who advances to the Round of 16. The aggregate winner will face Jamaican Premier League side Mount Pleasant FA.
Nine MLS clubs are competing in the prestigious continental tournament, which grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup. The single-match CCC final will be held on May 30.
- Qualifying method: 2025 Concacaf Central American Cup play-in winner
Sporting San Miguelito are the early leaders in the Panamanian first division Eastern Clausura, earning eight points through five matches (2W-1L-2D).
Their strong start to the campaign is led by a pair of goals from Joel Barría, accounting for 33% of their goals thus far this season.
Can they continue their strong start when the Galaxy come to town?
- Qualifying method: 2025 Leagues Cup third place
Despite a 14th-place finish in the Western Conference last season, the 2024 MLS Cup champions are back in the CCC with a revamped squad.
The Galaxy upgraded with midfielder/defender Justin Haak and former MLS Defender of the Year Jakob Glesnes. They also utilized the Designated Player roster slot vacated by Riqui Puig (long-term injury) to acquire striker João Klauss from St. Louis CITY SC.
Klauss forms a dangerous front three alongside DP wingers Gabriel Pec and Joseph Paintsil, while German legend Marco Reus brings the midfield creativity.