Ranking all 27 MLS teams by tier for 2021 – revisited

These teams are mostly in the order I think they'll finish, with the exception of the trio of teams in Tier 4. (I bet if you think real hard about it, you’ll figure out which teams those are without having to scroll.) But what really matters is the tier designation.

Since we're now into the stretch run, it feels like now's a good time to revisit this and get down, for the record, who stands where (as well as a little bit of why).

With a tip of the cap to the great Zach Lowe , here's my own version of his " Annual Tiers of the NBA " column, MLS-style. What follows are not hard-and-fast Power Rankings , per se, but rather something a little looser in terms of talent level, cohesion, chemistry and all the et ceteras that make teams tick (or not).

If that happens again, I think the Revs will come racing back to the pack. If it doesn’t, if Gil is in fact, good to go by the last week of August, then they’ll probably claim their first-ever Shield.

It’s not clear if they’ll have to — the Revs don’t publish injury info and Bruce Arena gets pissy if you ask. But Gil has been missing for a week with what is reportedly a sports hernia issue, which caused him to miss substantial time back in 2017, and resulted in a surgery.

My Worry: They survived the month-long absence of Matt Turner . Can they survive an extended absence from runaway MVP leader Carles Gil ?

We’re getting to the point where it might be a little generous to have anybody in the same tier as the Revs , but I’m going to roll with this for now. They’ve extended their Eastern Conference lead to 10 points and are six points in front of the pack in the Supporters’ Shield race. They survived some Gold Cup absences, some injuries at the back, and a bit of mix-and-match along the front line and with regards to their formation. And yet they're a league-best 7-1-1 at home and a league-best 5-2-3 on the road.

The other worry is Alan Pulido ’s availability. He’s almost as valuable to them as Gil is to the Revs, but he’s only sporadically in the XI thanks to a propensity for slight injuries and international duty.

My Worry: Obviously Fontas is going to need to be rested at some point, and while there are other guys who can do a job in the middle of that backline, none of them have shown the ability to do the job at the level Fontas has consistently hit this year.

The biggest difference has been the play of Andreu Fontas . The 31-year-old Spaniard, in his first year back after popping his Achilles’ heel, has performed at a Defender of the Year level of play. Vermes has done well rotating a lot of the other pieces, but Fontas is the rock that this defensive turnaround has been built upon.

That's now a distant memory. Nobody’s going to confuse this with one of Peter Vermes’s very best defensive sides, but they’ve conceded just 20 times in 18 games and the underlying numbers like them almost as much as the boxscore numbers do.

In each of the past two years, Sporting ’s inability to defend teams in the open field was their fatal flaw. They were turnover-prone and gappy, and once they got turned around and had to scramble, that was pretty much that. It cost them a playoff spot in 2019, and while they topped the West in 2020, it seemed like that was due to a favorable schedule. It sure looked that way in the playoffs when Sporting conceded six goals over two games and were sent packing by Minnesota.

I think it’ll be fine -- the pieces make sense together, and Roldan’s superpower is that he’s smart enough to figure out how to add value no matter the formation and no matter his role. But if this is the formation and the role, then there’s only one true goalscorer out there: Raul Ruidiaz . Someone else is going to have to put the ball in the net on the regular from open play, and no one in the projected XI has really shown the ability to do that.

My Worry: Part of what worked so well over the first third of the season was the balance afforded by the 3-5-2, but now with Lodeiro back healthy and Cristian Roldan back from the Gold Cup, it’s more likely to be a 3-4-2-1.

The truth is that, despite their record-setting 13-game unbeaten streak to start the year, we haven’t seen the best version of the Sounders yet this year. But they’re getting healthy now, and we know how this team historically goes to work in the second half of the year under Brian Schmetzer.

It proved to be too much, and Seattle have come back to the pack over the past eight games, going 2-3-3. But that is an injury and international absence-induced blip, one they survived with aplomb given the loss of manpower.

They spent the first two months of the season in a tier of their own despite a pretty significant chunk of roster turnover this winter, as well as significant injuries ‚ Jordan Morris , Nico Lodeiro and Stefan Frei -- to a bunch of their defining players. Then they lost even more manpower to the Gold Cup.

I debated bumping them up to Tier 1 because they have quite simply played the best soccer in the league this season. They're second in the league in xG and lead the league in xG differential by a mile. They got Maxi Moralez back and he’s been healthy basically all year, and Jesus Medina finally looks like a DP. They lost last year’s team MVP, Anton Tinnerholm , for a good stretch, and still played relentlessly compelling soccer. And then they added more than $20 million worth of livewire young attacking talent from South America.

Breaking out the good-lucky matrix after reading this. #Crew96 have been pretty bad all year, but have gotten some fortunate results prior to this skid. https://t.co/LpwXzcA06h pic.twitter.com/XdyfPTPfcV

Anyway, his all-around play is winning NYCFC points, but his finishing woes are costing them points. There are zero other healthy center forwards on the roster, and so here is the lay of the land: If you believe that Castellanos can become an adequate finisher, then you should believe that NYCFC are about to charge up the standings. If you don’t believe he can become an adequate finisher … Tier 2 it is.

(*) Yes yes, I know it’s still “regress to the mean” even in this situation.

But those six goals have come on a league-leading 13.28 xG, which is just a shocking underperformance. Usually players in a similar situation will progress* to the mean, but this is the third time in four years we’re using that particular, “yes, but…” as our mantra about Taty. Sooner or later, you are what your missed sitters say you are.

My Worry: How high you think NYCFC can climb depends upon what you think of starting center forward Taty Castellanos. I think you can credibly argue that the 22-year-old Argentine, who has 6g/6a in 1477 minutes, is the most well-rounded No. 9 in the league. He is central to almost everything the Pigeons do in attack, and consistently elevates the players around him.

“Unlucky” basically means “flubbed their chances.” And that pretty much comes down to one guy.

The other worry is Nani. He’s been superb, but he’s 34 and we’ve now got two years of data showing he drops off hard over the final third of the year. The schedule’s even more compressed now and the miles are going to be harder than they were in 2020. Given how narrow the margins have been for this team, they can’t afford for him to be any less than he has been in the first half of the season.

My Worry: There’s just no guarantee that his first-choice XI will, at any point, be available to him. Orlando City ’s identity last year when they made it to the MLS is Back Tournament final was that of a heavy-possession, attacking side, but as they’ve lost piece after piece from that group to injury after injury, they have had to largely give that up. They’re an opportunistic counterattacking side, and have been for about a year at that point.

A solid defense, a deep roster and a star match-winner is a good combo to lean on while Pareja keeps his fingers crossed that something close to his first-choice XI will, at some point, be available to him.

A deep and versatile roster, one which has weathered the almost complete absence of Daryl Dike , is a good chunk of why that’s so. The other big chunk comes from Nani who, at age 34, is putting together what's pretty easily his best MLS season with 9g/6a in a shade under 1200 minutes.

Consider this a wager on Oscar Pareja and that defense, which has stood relatively firm all year as the manager’s had to constantly adjust the deep-lying midfield, the backline and the goalkeeper. This team hasn’t been playing beautiful soccer by any stretch -- it’s been much more “grim and determined” than jogo bonito throughout 2021 -- but they’re second in the East in both points and PPG, and it’s not by accident.

We’ll know a lot about how complete this overnight rebuild has been, and how serious a threat the Galaxy actually are when this five-game stretch is done.

And the next month’s worth of games is unkind. LA are about to jump right into the woodchipper with home games vs. the Rapids and Quakes sandwiched between a trip to Minnesota, and then trips to LAFC and Colorado.

My Worry: Vanney’s fixed a lot of things but that defense is still a worry, especially with the games starting to pile up. They got away with it over the first half of the season with new goalkeeper Jonathan Bond playing out of his mind, but as Bond has come back to earth a bit — he is two more howlers away from officially earning the label “error-prone” — the Galaxy have hit a few bumps in the road.

Does that sound like a Greg Vanney team? Yes, that sounds like a Greg Vanney team. The former Galaxy great has come home and rejuvenated the franchise almost overnight.

LA aren’t airtight at the back and they’re not scoring a ton of goals (especially since Chicharito went down injured), but they’re playing really good and really pretty soccer. They control the tempo of the game and where on the field it’s played, and they have just packed the roster with midfielders who are comfortable on the ball.

I am genuinely shocked that the Galaxy are all the way up here, but, well, here they are. And they've earned it.

This roster doesn’t have that type of guy. Maybe Franco Fragapane can be that when he gets back into the lineup, but that’s only a “maybe.” There are no guarantees.

My Worry: He wasn’t a one-man show in 2020 though, right? Reynoso is clearly the best player on the team, and masterful at putting his teammates into position to eliminate defenders and score goals. But down the stretch and into the playoffs, it was winger Kevin Molino benefitting most from that. He had the skill to take the cracks Reynoso would put into the opposing defense and turn them into chasms.

While that’s been happening at the back, Bebelo has turned into the Bebelo of last year in the midfield, which means everybody is dangerous in the attack. He's arguably the best floor-raiser in the league.

So what changed from that four-game disaster of a start? Not a ton beyond getting a few key guys healthy -- Emanuel Reynoso being the most obvious one — and the defense moving past their Keystone Cops routine. Go back, watch those early games and pull apart the goals the Loons were conceding, and you’ll see that most of the wounds Minnesota suffered were self-inflicted. They have simply managed to be sharper, even with Michael Boxall hobbled.

Minnesota ’s start was so damn bad that everyone seems to have written them off and not noticed that they’ve lost just once in their past 13. They look much more like the team we thought they’d be entering the season — a title-dangerous one that can hang with the very best the league has to offer, and occasionally beat them.

On my first draft, I had them in Tier 3. But Philly have earned the benefit of the doubt — for now.

On top of this, it looks like Jamiro Monteiro is headed out the door. There is no good time to lose your No. 10, but “mid-season, right before the continental semifinals” has to be the very worst.

My Worry: They’re in the CCL semifinals because Kacper Przybylko and Sergio Santos were wonderful in this tournament back in the spring. Those two guys have been a measure less wonderful during MLS play, which is a big chunk of why Philly have only 25 goals in 19 games. That’s not a goalscoring rate you’d expect to see from a team with title aspirations.

They're doing it by being a lot of what they were last year: A very energetic, very vertical team that never waits for a disorganized defense to get its bearings. The Union don’t care at all about controlling the game, they just want to win those moments. They're well-drilled in doing so, which is why they won the Shield last year and have a puncher’s chance at winning the CCL this year.

I’ve already written it a hundred times this year, so let’s make this 101: Philly have adapted better to losing $15 million worth of Best XI homegrowns and their all-time appearances leader than anyone could’ve expected. While that isn’t necessarily reflected in their place in the standings -- they’re 6th in the East in PPG -- they have nonetheless done a pretty masterful job of plugging those holes, competing in MLS and the Concacaf Champions League , developing the kids and generally playing fun, winning soccer.

(*) I just want to point out that while the transfer/trade window is closed, rosters are not yet locked. That means Colorado -- or anyone, but we’re focused on the Rapids here -- are free to add an out-of-contract goalscorer if they want one. Given how clean their cap is and that they have only one DP, it seems like it’d be pretty worthwhile to roll the dice with a short-term contract on, say, Facundo Ferreyra. Or, if you want a blast from recent MLS past, Zdenek Ondrasek!

So the margins are slim with the Rapids. They’ll have to keep playing hard, keep avoiding mistakes and keep poaching goals where they can. Teams like that can make it to the playoffs, but they don’t tend to go very far once they get there.

My Worry: And yet this feels like it’s probably the ceiling for this bunch. There’s no actual goalscorer* for Fraser to plug into the lineup and while Mark-Anthony Kaye will help the midfield a bunch, he’s not exactly Reynoso.

Colorado’s making money because of it, as they just sold Sam Vines , and more are coming (if not necessarily this window). This is a good team, and that’s good business.

The Rapids went from being fun and attacking and very possession heavy, if a little soft in the middle, to tough and pragmatic and formationally flexible basically overnight. Fraser, due to injuries and sundry other absences, wasn’t able to keep riding with what worked well enough to get this team to the playoffs last year, so he’s improvised. And it’s worked.

Remember when Robin Fraser was considered the best assistant coach in MLS for years and years, but could never get a head coaching job? Man, did a lot of teams screw up. This guy’s good.

They opened their second-half slate by reversing roles, as they went down to Fort Lauderdale, got themselves a 1-0 lead and then promptly blew it, eventually losing 2-1.

Also, the looming apocalypse for this team is the schedule. They played 11 of their first 17 at home and went just 6-0-5. Good job coming back from those 2-0 deficits, but bad job dropping so many home points!

My Worry : And yet I feel like a lot of that is smoke and mirrors. Nashville were going down 2-0 just about every week to start the year, and when you’re playing from behind like that you tend to rack up a lot of possession, a lot of chances and a lot of shots. That can paint a more flattering picture than what's actually deserved.

There have been long stretches this year during which Nashville have played really good soccer.

The vast majority of those pieces are back in 2021, along with a few new ones as well as a new formation -- Nashville are a 3-5-2 team now. Those faces mean more talent at Smith’s disposal, and while it’s not accurate to say it’s all clicking, he’s got his side fourth in the East on PPG and the underlying numbers like them even more than the standings do.

Of course, Nashville were a team like that last year and they made it all the way to the Eastern Conference semifinals. “Don’t give up cheap goals. Punish teams on the break and on set pieces” is the way to go if you’re a tactically and creatively limited team, and so that was indeed the way Nashville went last year. It was a good choice from Gary Smith.

If (when) he cools off, I just don’t think D.C. have the final third talent to punish the best teams.

More than that, though, is the fact that Kamara’s goalscoring just isn’t sustainable at this rate. He’s got 10 goals in 624 minutes. I’m willing to bet he scores less than that over his next 10 games.

My Worry: Those injuries can come in a hurry, as the first wave of them did back in April.

Hernan Losada has done a pretty great job, even if the number of soft tissue injuries his guys have suffered suggests he should maybe dial it back a bit in training.

It’s fun to see Julian Gressel pushing up from right wingback with a purpose again. It is a damn treat to see Andy Najar , back home and totally rejuvenated, getting the ball on his foot and looking for fools to dribble past. And I feel genuinely great for Ola Kamara , who’s had so many bad breaks in his MLS career thus far but who’s well in the Golden Boot presented by Audi race now that he’s finally getting to be the full-time No. 9 for someone.

One of the happiest surprises of the season has to be the play of D.C. United . It’s not just that they’re playing good, winning soccer. It’s that they’re doing so while having a clear identity (they’re one of the most vertical, high-pressing teams), and while getting a bunch of high-upside homegrowns regular high-leverage minutes, and while getting the most out of a bunch of veterans who almost all had miserable seasons in 2020.

The other obvious worry is that the backline, without Eddie Segura (who has an ACL tear), might just be bad.

Remember how I talked about the Union’s ability to win moments even if games they don’t control? LAFC are the opposite of that -- they control most games, but find a way to lose the biggest moments. I keep waiting for it to change, but it hasn’t.

"On our terms, we have to be better. Early in the game, that is where they had the advantages and as we pushed back into the game, I saw improvement but we did not do enough to get to the second goal."

"There’s no doubt that we are frustrated as a group," he told reporters after this past weekend’s loss at San Jose. "Too many results where we do not find a way to not come out on top.

It’s not as good as it was in 2019, of course. But if you put a piece of tape over the scorebug and just watch the aesthetics of the game, LAFC will look like a very good team.

Anyway, I thought that team was going to show up in 2021. And in some ways they have -- LAFC are among the league leaders in chances created, shots, xG and everything else on the attacking half of the field. On the defensive half, they do a good job of limiting chance quality and quantity.

Everybody had fun at their expense last year, but then they got Carlos Vela back late in the season, got him up to speed for the CCL and damn near won the thing. I still think they’d have taken the continental title if they’d either 1) signed Bradley Wright-Phillips , or 2) figured out how to prevent Eduard Atuesta from getting a red card in the semis.

They’ve shipped 11 goals in their past three games and while I’m sure they’re not going to be that bad the rest of the year, their lack of offense means they have to be really, really good every single game. It’s a lot.

Artur doesn’t seem to be coming back any time soon, Milton Valenzuela hasn't been the same since doing his ACL two years ago, Harrison Afful has gotten old, the depth has been less effective than hoped for and the weight of the whole thing has finally worn the backline down.

The caveat this year is that the Crew have been rocked by injuries and international absences, and haven’t been whole all season long. They have had a large, if not quite Sounders-sized injury list, and the depth that looked so impressive on paper before the season kicked off has been less impressive on grass.

It’s kind of a dirty little secret that the underlying numbers weren’t so great for the Crew last year, either. They just defended resolutely, had a few match-winners and got hot at the right time.

Anyway, the Crew are, like LAFC, floating around down near the playoff line. Unlike LAFC, they're not doing this in spite of good underlying numbers. The Crew’s numbers are, in fact, pretty bad, especially on the attacking side of the ball. They’re not creating much, and so they’re not scoring much.

When I wrote the preseason version of this piece, I had LAFC and the Crew in a tier of their own -- it was titled “2021 is a disappointment if they don’t win a trophy.” Seems like misery loves company.

I damn near had the Timbers in that same “2021 is a disappointment without a trophy” tier. I couldn’t quite bring myself to do it, though, since Portland were just a little bit thinner and more vulnerable in a couple of key spots, and thus it was hard to make the argument.

Turns out I was right about one thing: they’re all just about in the same place right now, down by the playoff line, fighting for their lives.

The Timbers have a ton of talent to bring to that fight, though. Felipe Mora has been scoring for fun lately, Dairon Asprilla has finally, at age 29, turned into a legit weapon, and Sebastian Blanco is back and looking feisty. So has Yimmi Chara, and while both Diego Chara and Diego Valeri are finally showing their age a bit this year, both are still assets and the team’s less dependent upon them than they used to be.

Plus there’s some U-22 attacking help (Santiago Moreno) on the way.

My Worry: Any defensive help, though? Sure could use that!

Portland are the inverse of the Crew. They have, as per the advanced numbers, one of the league’s best attacks, but one of its worst defenses. (Per Opta’s xG numbers, it’s the very worst.) That's not quite born out in the box score numbers, but that -6 goal differential is a red flag, as is the fact that they damn near squandered a two-goal home lead this past weekend against a pretty punchless RSL side.

It feels like the Timbers have too much talent to miss the playoffs. I feel the same way about Columbus and LAFC, even with all the injuries and inconsistencies all three teams have endured. I wouldn’t be at all shocked if any/all of these teams wound up around 60 points and cruised into the postseason, nestled among the favorites.

But we’ve got a half-season’s worth of results and data saying that, actually, these teams aren’t that good, and might actually be headed toward life below the line.