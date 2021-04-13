Power Rankings: See where your team lands before the 2021 MLS season

For my book report, I read “The Great Gatsby” by F. Scott Fitzgerald. In The Great Gatsby, there are some parties, but also some sad moments like when Leonardo Dicaprio gets shot. It is a book. I would recommend it to my other classmates. It presents a theme that says that in the same way our excesses can propel us to great heights, perhaps those excesses are simply masking a longing for something more sufficient and a desire for the ease of contentment. In the same way we may be bolstered by a grand party, we may also be consumed by it. It is a good book. I do not understand exactly why Ryan Shawcross is in it yet, but I’m hoping to find out.