Power Rankings: Cucho sends Columbus Crew soaring after Weeks 20 & 21

Hello and welcome to our new recurring segment where we check in on just how many goals Cucho Hernandez is set to score if he starts every game from here on out. At a current rate of 2.63 goals per 90 minutes and with 14 games left for the Crew, he’s on pace for somewhere around 40 goals. Will he get there? Who’s to say. I’m legally barred from doubting Cucho after suggesting he wouldn’t fix everything wrong with the Crew’s attack. Even if that means I can’t point out that his four goals in 137 minutes of play have come from one goal worth of xG and his current rate may not be sustainable.