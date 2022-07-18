Bale an odd fit for LAFC, losing Taty would hit NYCFC hard & more from Week 21

Heineken Rivalry Week has come to an end. In we go:

If this is the last we’ll see of Taty Castellanos , the reigning Golden Boot winner presented by Audi and current leading scorer, it was an appropriate farewell :

But those adjustments Cushing mentioned are just as big an issue. While nine points from their past three games and a perch atop the Eastern Conference standings (on PPG) paints a pretty picture, the Pigeons have had weird defensive issues in the eight games since Cushing stepped in for Ronny Deila. They didn’t pop up in this win because the Red Bulls don’t do possession, so they’re not equipped to exploit NYCFC’s Achilles heel, but they were there midweek when NYCFC were up against it in Dallas the whole time, and even last week when up a man at home against New England , this happened:

He is a player NYCFC will miss badly when he’s gone. For the time being – and this is all being written with the idea that Taty’s sale is imminent – the obvious solution is to go with Heber , who has bagged at least one goal in each of his past four starts, including the game-winner midweek down in Dallas . He’s now got five goals in 450 regular-season minutes this year, and finally looks like the guy who scored 15 times in 1600 minutes during his debut season back in 2019.

“Last season, the Golden Boot speaks for itself, and then this year, he’s still scoring goals, he’s still up there, he’s still leading on the goal-scoring chart. I think for him, it’s the type of guy that he is,” said interim head coach Nick Cushing . “He’s a really good guy, he’s really committed. For myself, being interim head coach, he’s shown me full support and full dedication to the way I want to adjust the team.”

That is what development looks like in raw numbers. As it is, Castellanos will stand alongside Miguel Almiron as one of the two biggest victories in MLS history when it comes to developing Latin American prospects. He is proof of concept not only for opening a Latin American pipeline to make money, but also to do so in order to win hardware.

Castellanos, who has pretty clearly expressed his desire to be sold to a team in Europe this window , scored the only goal in NYCFC’s 1-0 win over the New York Red Bulls in Harrison. It was the first win for the Pigeons against RBNY in Jersey since 2017, and it was the latest entry in the book of just how much Taty has developed since arriving in 2018 (remember when he was a winger who couldn’t finish?).

I do think that Keaton Parks ’s absence – he had surgery on his calf for another blood clot at the end of last month, and I have not seen anything official regarding how long he’ll be out – is at least somewhat causal, but it’s pretty obvious there’s a new, underlying and weird structural issue that this team’s dealing with. And that they’ll have to deal with it just as they’re trying to figure out how to replace the best striker in the league.

I’m not just seeing things, as the numbers bear out that NYCFC have been all too willing to let opponents knock the ball around and break them down over the past two months. As per Second Spectrum’s tracking data:

Duke’s contributions are less obvious, but were unmissable if you were watching the game. I’ll admit that I didn’t particularly rate Duke during his LAFC years, but his energy is infectious and he has had a Latif Blessing -like impact on this Miami team, getting pressure to the opponent’s build-out early, often and virtually everywhere, forcing turnovers and then having enough smarts and skill to immediately turn those won possessions into penetration.

Higuain buying into all of the above is a big part of it. He has started just once since April 2, but rather than pack it in he’s embraced his super-sub role, scoring a goal in each of his past two games after coming on at the hour mark. The contributions of Rodriguez, who scored his first MLS goal (the stoppage-time match-winner) are obvious this weekend just by looking at the boxscore. They are both in Fort Lauderdale to score goals, and on Saturday they did, and so Miami won.

They have, in other words, become resilient. It shows in the numbers, as Miami are among the league leaders in points won from a trailing position, and have dropped the second-fewest points in the league when leading. My notion in watching them on Saturday night was to see how Alejandro Pozuelo fit (first half: bad; second half; quite good!), but it was that resilience and the bench mob – Higuain, Bryce Duke and Emerson Rodriguez – that stole the show, and stole the points.

"They're creating their own culture, they're creating their own identity," Neville said of his side. "And I suppose the identity that we're seeing is that this team never knows when it's beat, it never knows when to give up, and it scores late goals."

With that in mind, it remains pretty clear that dropping Higuain back in early spring has been one of the best coaching decisions anybody’s made this season. It gave Miami a teamwide ethos, rather than a “team ostensibly slapped together around one guy who’s definitely not the player he was four years ago” ethos.

This time, when he mentioned Higuain without actually mentioning him, Neville was all praise. “Our substitutes won us the game" he said in the postmatch presser, and he was not wrong.

That has been Inter’s defining trait since that game; everybody runs, everybody works. Including that win over the Revs they are now 7W-5L-3D in their past 15 outings, a stretch that also includes Saturday’s dramatic, come-from-behind 3-2 win over visiting Charlotte , one in which everybody ran, everybody worked, and at the final whistle, one of Miami’s heroes was none other than super-sub Gonzalo Higuain.

Higuain got two more games in the starting lineup to respond. In fairness, he scored twice (two PKs) but he was otherwise ineffective. The Herons lost both games and, when they came out against the Revs on April 9, there was no Pipita in the XI.

“I just wanted more quality from my quality players,” Neville said after that loss . “Every team we’ve played against, their quality players stand up and score. Ours don’t and they need to.”

On March 12, Inter Miami CF lost 2-0 to LAFC and found themselves down at the bottom of the standings, on one point from three games. Manager Phil Neville came out in the press afterwards and laid a challenge at the feet of his star player, Gonzalo Higuain .

Still though, if they miss the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs by a point or two they’ll go back, look at this one and think about the three points they let slip away.

Charlotte wasted a magical night from Yordy Reyna , who scored in the first minute and the 42nd and was generally excellent, but I’m not going to ding them too hard since they pretty clearly lost their legs in the second half and expansion teams as a rule tend not to have the kind off game-changing depth Miami were able to bring off the bench.

And “simple” keeps being the key for Miami, since there’s nothing simpler than “everybody runs, everybody works.” It took a while but it feels like they’ve got the baseline fundamentals correct, and now with Higuain bought in and Pozuelo in town, they can start adding a bit of magic to the mix.

Duke’s quietly been doing stuff like this for a couple of months now, playing primarily as a half-space merchant rather than as a pure 10 or a pure winger. With Pozuelo’s arrival, Duke is probably going to have to adjust to a new role – most likely coming off the bench along with Higuain, and most likely doing some read-and-react positional swapping with Pozuelo, who’s a true No. 10 but who truly loves to drift out wide. It is complicated, but in 35 minutes on the pitch together on Saturday night, they made it look pretty simple.

We do it for our city and our fans. This is just the beginning. pic.twitter.com/Vvxh1Mu9UH

As per TruMedia , they are the first team since Toronto FC , back in 2013, to draw four straight matches that they’ve led in the 75th minute or later. Ooof.

“We had a couple chances and in the counter attacks we were able to hurt them. We have to score in certain plays of the match,” Estevez said. “We are living in a cruel moment of the sport, any mistake and any misfortune can affect us. Every time that we don’t punish a team, we get punished instead.”

Dallas are now winless in seven and have just one win in 10. They have made a habit of controlling games but never putting them away, and head coach Nico Estevez said as much afterward.

Verde, like Miami, are well balanced and resilient (unlike Miami, they have also been explosive when they’ve gotten the chance to be this year), and in Brad Stuver they have a match-winner of a goalkeeper. Stuver kept his team in the game throughout the first half and into the second half, with the highlight being one absolutely spectacular stop on a Dallas breakaway in the 69th minute. That gave the attack enough time to figure out a way how to claw back in, and as has been happening all year long, that’s what Fagundez, Sebastian Driussi & Co. did.

Last year, en route to winning the Supporters’ Shield and setting the single-season points record, New England dropped just six points from a winning position. A lot has changed.

Of course, a lot changed over the course of the Union’s come-from-behind (naturally) 2-1 win in Chester on Saturday night. Jim Curtin brought his team out in a 4-3-2-1ish 4-2-3-1, with the idea of denying Carles Gil space in central midfield, as well as getting pressure to New England’s fullbacks.

In a way it worked as the Revs didn’t create anything except for Gustavo Bou’s 61st-minute goal (off an absolutely stunning build-up). But the trade-off for Philly wasn’t worth it as neither Paxten Aaronson nor Leon Flach – Philly’s two “wingers” on the night, and yes those are air quotes – were able to get in behind off of Julian Carranza’s movement, while neither fullback was getting upfield to provide useful width. Switching to the 4-2-3-1 neutralized both teams.

So at the 65th minute Curtin made two changes, flipped back to the preferred 4-4-2 diamond, had his team go more direct and spend the next quarter-hour just pumping the Revs. Philly’s sequences up until that point had been dying with low-percentage shots from zone 14. Over the final 25 minutes they just played directly into the box, always with multiple runners, and made the Revs scramble on the back foot.

The Revs have not done that well this year. And so the Union, who had won just two of 12 entering July, got themselves a set-piece goal and a PK, and have now won three straight and climbed back to the top of the East.

10. I basically threw dirt on the Fire’s season in this column last weekend after their catastrophic 3-2 home loss to the Crew, one in which Chicago blew a 2-0 lead in the game’s final 20 minutes. I’m pretty sure everyone outside that locker room thought they were done.

The guys inside the locker room obviously had a different idea. They responded with a six-point week, blasting Toronto FC 2-0 on Wednesday and then strangling Seattle en route to a pretty comfortable 1-0 win on Saturday. And don’t look now, but the Fire are 4W-3L-0D in their past seven, and just four points below the playoff line.

There has been nothing fancy in any of this, as they’re still almost exclusively a 4-2-3-1 team. They’ve just managed to reduce the number of unforced errors they’ve made defensively (last weekend’s meltdown was kind of an outlier recently), while at the same time have gotten more productivity from young attackers like Brian Gutierrez and Jhon Duran.

And now they’re starting to feel it, from the players in the locker room all the way to the top of the org chart.

“Let’s let the season play out. We still have [13] games left, so there’s still a lot of the season to go. The story’s not over yet for this year. I’m still optimistic we’ll make the playoffs.”

Those are the words of owner Joe Mansueto, who gave Brian Sandalow of the Chicago Sun-Times a few minutes this weekend. It’s worth a read.

Not much optimism right now in Seattle as the Sounders have dropped three straight. Their big issue currently is how slow and predictable they are in the build-up, which puts them in a position where they’re always facing a compact defense. The two causes:

With both Joao Paulo and Obed Vargas out, they’re not as crisp playing through central midfield

As good as Nouhou is defensively in a back 3 or 5, he is a massive negative in possession & attack as a fullback in a back four, as he’s neither able to complete progressive passes, nor beat defenders off the dribble, nor get to the primary assist zone for pullbacks.

So they can’t build up the left side and are worse than they used to be building through the middle. Everybody they face knows this. It ain’t great.

9. The Galaxy’s season is rapidly (I’m so sorry) starting to slip away following their 2-0 loss in Colorado on Saturday night. LA are now just 2W-6L-2D in their past 10, and the underlying numbers (which had been mostly good up until summer) are now catching up to the results (they’ve been really, really poor at limiting chance quality over the past month).

Anger is starting to spill over from the locker room into the press.

“We’re not playing as a team. There’s a lot of people playing as individuals,” center back Derrick Williams said afterward – and he was not the only player with sharp words for the squad. “The manager gives us clear instructions and there’s times where people don’t want to do that. It’s frustrating.

“I feel for the staff because they put so much work in and then when it comes to the game, some people just have their own agendas. It’s frustrating and we can’t just keep going on like this because it’s not good enough and we’re sick of losing. It’s just not good enough.”

The Rapids broke a six-game winless skid with the dub, and it’s worth noting that since Austin Trusty’s departure at the start of the month, Robin Fraser has gone away from the 3-4-2-1 and back to the 4-3-3. They’re still direct, but are possessing the ball a bit more and are unbeaten (a win and two draws) since that change.

8. Minnesota United are now unbeaten in five, with four wins and a draw, following Saturday night’s ho-hum 2-0 win over visiting D.C. United.

There is rarely anything new to pull apart with Minnesota because Adrian Heath so rarely changes his team’s shape or principles of play. In this one, the Loons – who always play a 4-2-3-1, and are very good at applying selective pressure – beat a less-talented 4-4-2 team in the way you’d expect: they dominated central midfield, constantly got their No. 10 on the ball in the half-spaces, and turned their pressure into chances and, eventually, the game’s second goal.