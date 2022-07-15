Report: DC United, ex-Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison near DP deal

The anticipated transfer influx under new D.C. United head coach Wayne Rooney may already be bearing fruit via Jamaican international midfielder Ravel Morrison, according to The Washington Post’s Steven Goff.

Primarily a central midfielder, Morrison would bolster a D.C. positional group that’s led by U22 Initiative signing Chris Durkin (homegrown back from Belgium) and Russell Canouse , plus has promising young homegrown Moses Nyeman .

Morrison, a 29-year-old free agent, most recently played under Rooney at Derby County. Goff notes he’d receive a Designated Player contract, filling one of two slots the Black-and-Red have open alongside 2022 MLS All-Star forward Taxi Fountas.

Ravel Morrison, a free agent attacking MF who played for Wayne Rooney at Derby County, scheduled to arrive in Washington this weekend as sides near a designated player deal, source says. 2021-22: 36 matches, 25 starts, 4 goals, 4 assists. Age: 29. Intl: Jamaica. #dcu #mls

Morrison was a key figure in Derby County’s 2021-22 season that ended with relegation from the Championship (second tier) to League One (third tier) following a 21-point deduction amid the club entering financial administration. Nonetheless, he had five goals and four assists across 38 all-competition games, which totaled nearly 2,500 minutes.

Morrison is remarkably well-traveled after coming through Manchester United’s youth system when Rooney was a star center forward for the storied club, though he made just three cup appearances for the Premier League side before departing. Aside from numerous English clubs, he’s played everywhere from Italy (Lazio) and Mexico (Atlas) to Sweden (Östersunds) and Holland (ADO Den Haag).

A youth international player for England, Morrison opted for Jamaica at the senior level. He’s scored twice across 13 caps for the Reggae Boyz, and played a central role in the Concacaf nation’s unsuccessful qualification bid to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

D.C. United, through 18 of 34 regular-season matches, sit bottom of the league and Eastern Conference tables (5W-10L-3D record; 18 points). Rooney was officially hired on Tuesday, but his coaching debut awaits a work visa approval.