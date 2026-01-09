MLS Transfers: Miami make more moves, Vancouver fend off suitors

It’s tough reading for opposing fanbases already tired of the rising sense of hegemony around La Rosanegra. Pouring even more fuel on that fire: reports that Miami have also pursued Vancouver Whitecaps mainstay and MLS Defender of the Year Tristan Blackmon , prompting a response from ‘Caps sporting director Axel Schuster.

Those were the words of Inter Miami managing owner Jorge Mas in the immediate aftermath of the Herons’ MLS Cup presented by Audi triumph last month. If anyone doubted him, they need only glance at IMCF’s winter business, which started with a flurry of big moves shortly before Christmas and continued with three notable defensive reinforcements over the past week.

The German exec says VWFC’s “clear objective is to keep the current group together and further strengthen it” – the challenge there is that additional resources are needed to do so, with MLS roster regulations a factor too. Will the proceeds from the Ahmed and Nelson departures be sufficient to do so?

That last part is one of several reasons it’s also been a busy offseason for the other MLS Cup finalists. As is so often the case after a banner year like Vancouver’s, interest in their players has skyrocketed, complicating Schuster’s efforts to keep the roster’s core intact and trophy-hunting.

We suspect he’ll get a lot more postseason action at Nashville SC , who, according to multiple reports, have signed Espinoza as their third Designated Player, posing a potent attacking trident alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge . Though the club haven’t announced this one yet, his turn in the spotlight at a Nashville Predators NHL game on Thursday night is the writing on the wall:

The durable, hard-running Argentine led the league with 114 key passes last year and has played an absurd 569 of them in his 218 career regular-season MLS appearances, along with 36g/70a. As impressive as those numbers are, another stat line is equally galling: Espinoza has only played in two Audi MLS Cup Playoffs games in that time, a sign of the Quakes’ struggles to build a successful team around him.

Remarkably, we’ve only just now reached arguably the biggest free-agent move of the MLS winter so far: The destination of Cristian Espinoza , one of MLS’s most consistent providers of high-quality service over the past half-decade or so with the San Jose Earthquakes .

He’s a huge get for the Coyotes, who dropped another domino by waiving Tyler Boyd , a talented winger whose time at NSC was blighted by an ACL injury. He’s likely to soon become a value pickup for someone else in MLS.

How’s this for silly-season drama? Longtime Mexican international Héctor Herrera is reportedly set for a stunning return to the Houston Dynamo, just one year after leaving La Naranja under a cloud, as his three-year stint as one of their highest-ever-profile DPs ended with him red-carded for spitting at a referee in a playoff loss to Seattle and the club electing to decline his 2025 contract option.

“There's not a world where he returns,” said president of soccer Pat Onstad at the time, and HH duly moved back home to join LIGA MX powers Toluca at what felt like the end of an era for H-town. Herrera, now 35, played less than 400 total minutes in the 2025/26 Apertura as the Red Devils completed an impressive title defense, however, and now is set to rejoin the Dynamo on a no-DP deal.