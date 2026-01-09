Austin FC sign Dani Pereira to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Austin FC have signed midfielder Dani Pereira to a contract extension through the 2027-28 MLS season with an option for 2028-29.

The No. 1 overall pick of the 2021 MLS SuperDraft, Pereira has produced 6g/21a in 156 appearances across all competitions over the past five seasons for the Verde & Black.

Internationally, Pereira has been capped eight times by Venezuela.

“Austin has become home for me and my family,” said Pereira. “This team and city mean a lot to me, and I’m very grateful to sign a new contract to extend my time here.”