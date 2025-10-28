Vancouver Whitecaps FC's Tristan Blackmon named 2025 MLS Defender of the Year

Tristan Blackmon has been named the 2025 MLS Defender of the Year, following a stellar season with Vancouver Whitecaps FC.
Blackmon, who contributed 2g/1a in 25 league appearances, led a defense that allowed the second-fewest goals in MLS (38) and kept the joint-second-most clean sheets (13).
Those efforts helped Vancouver to their best season since joining MLS in 2011, setting club records for points (63), wins (18), goal differential (+28), and goals (66).
Additionally, Blackmon scored three goals in 11 games in cup competitions. The 29-year-old center back, who was named an MLS All-Star, was crucial in Vancouver's run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final and helped them secure a fourth straight Canadian Championship title.
Blackmon also earned his first USMNT call-up. He started both matches in the September international window, including a 2-0 win against Japan.
Blackmon is the first Whitecaps defender to be named MLS Defender of the Year, and the club's first player to earn an individual year-end award since Pedro Morales was named the 2014 MLS Newcomer of the Year.
Defender of the Year is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media and current MLS players. Blackmon beat out fellow finalists Kai Wagner and Jakob Glesnes, both from the Supporters’ Shield-winning Philadelphia Union.
Players
Media
Club
Total
1. Tristan Blackmon (VAN)
8.33%
22.03%
36%
22.12%
2. Jakob Glesnes (PHI)
10.42%
10.73%
24%
15.05%
3. Kai Wagner (PHI)
4.17%
13.56%
12%
9.91%
MLS Defender of the Year winners
- 2025: Tristan Blackmon - Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- 2024: Steven Moreira - Columbus Crew
- 2023: Matt Miazga - FC Cincinnati
- 2022: Jakob Glesnes - Philadelphia Union
- 2021: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2020: Walker Zimmerman - Nashville SC
- 2019: Ike Opara - Minnesota United FC
- 2018: Aaron Long - New York Red Bulls
- 2017: Ike Opara - Sporting Kansas City
- 2016: Matt Hedges - FC Dallas
- 2015: Laurent Ciman - Montréal Impact
- 2014: Chad Marshall - Seattle Sounders FC
- 2013: Jose Goncalves - New England Revolution
- 2012: Matt Besler - Sporting Kansas City
- 2011: Omar Gonzalez - LA Galaxy
- 2010: Jamison Olave - Real Salt Lake
- 2009: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2008: Chad Marshall - Columbus Crew
- 2007: Michael Parkhurst - New England Revolution
- 2006: Bobby Boswell - D.C. United
- 2005: Jimmy Conrad - Kansas City Wizards
- 2004: Robin Fraser - Columbus Crew
- 2003: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire
- 2002: Carlos Bocanegra - Chicago Fire
- 2001: Jeff Agoos - San Jose Earthquakes
- 2000: Peter Vermes - Kansas City Wizards
- 1999: Robin Fraser - LA Galaxy
- 1998: Lubos Kubik - Chicago Fire
- 1997: Eddie Pope - D.C. United
- 1996: John Doyle - San Jose Clash