MLS is Back: Best debuts from Matchday 1

Whether it's an 18-year-old scoring in his first professional game or a Designated Player paying immediate dividends, MLS is Back weekend had no shortage of strong club debuts.
Before spotlighting those who made the best first impression, some honorable mentions: Atlanta United midfielder Tomás Jacob, Houston Dynamo FC defender Lucas Halter and Red Bull New York winger Cade Cowell.
Also, we're still waiting on several marquee signings – i.e., Minnesota United FC midfielder James Rodríguez and San Jose Earthquakes forward Timo Werner – to make their MLS debuts.
At risk of overhyping the performance, Mehmeti was fantastic as Red Bull New York deservedly won 2-1 at Orlando City.
The 16-year-old homegrown midfielder and US youth international, making his first-team debut, hardly put a foot wrong in his 76-minute shift. He got stuck in when needed, played line-breaking passes and even assisted Julian Hall's second goal (they were two of three starters age 17 or younger).
It speaks volumes that head coach Michael Bradley, a legendary USMNT midfielder, trusted this youngster to play such a crucial role. And remember: Bradley coached Mehmeti on the RBNY II team that won the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro title, so there's built-in familiarity.
Houston underwent an offseason refresh this winter, highlighted by Mateusz Bogusz and Guilherme arriving as Designated Players.
The latter stepped up big-time in the Dynamo's season opener, netting a brace in a 2-1 comeback victory over Chicago Fire FC.
Guilherme is no stranger to scoring clutch goals, as he often did last season alongside Neymar at Santos FC. They paired together as the Brazilian Série A side successfully fought off relegation.
In Louis Munteanu and Tai Baribo, D.C. United spent upwards of $15 million this winter to acquire two DP strikers.
It was a necessity after Christian Benteke, the 2024 Golden Boot presented by Audi winner, moved on to the UAE Pro League. And it also signaled serious roster investment from the Black-and-Red's ownership group.
So far, Baribo has repaid the faith with the game-winning goal in Saturday's 1-0 victory over the Philadelphia Union. The Israeli international, who spent the past three seasons with the Union and was the leading scorer on last year's Supporters' Shield-winning side, gave a passionate celebration after beating Andre Blake.
Much of the offseason conversation around Nashville SC involved them adding Cristian Espinoza as a Designated Player alongside Hany Mukhtar and Sam Surridge. Understandably so.
But don't lose sight of Madrigal, who further boosts their attack. He arrives from Costa Rican powerhouse Deportivo Saprissa and is a big part of Los Ticos' new generation.
Case in point: Madrigal mightily impressed with 1g/2a as Nashville kicked things off with a 4-1 win against the New England Revolution.
Eustáquio was superb in LAFC's 3-0 win over Inter Miami, helping limit the defending MLS Cup champions and providing a platform for Denis Bouanga, Son Heung-Min & Co. to attack in transition.
This should come as no surprise, though. Eustáquio is one of Canada's most experienced players with 54 caps, and has made 156 appearances for Portuguese powerhouse FC Porto.
What a pickup this was by LAFC's front office, bringing Eustáquio in on loan through the 2026 FIFA World Cup (with a purchase option).
Bassett assisted Portland's second goal in a 3-2 win over Columbus, driving forward before playing in Antony.
It was the 24-year-old midfielder's first goal contribution since joining the Timbers from the Colorado Rapids in a trade worth up to $3.7 million.
Afterwards, Timbers head coach Phil Neville remarked Bassett was "probably our best player." Enough said.
Klauss needed less than two minutes to open his Galaxy account, combining with Marco Reus in LA's eventual 1-1 draw with New York City FC.
LA played the last 25+ minutes with 10 men due to an Emiro Garcés red card, so Klauss was stuck doing more defensive work than typical.
But all around, it was a promising debut from the Brazilian striker after his offseason trade arrival from St. Louis CITY for $2.375 million.
"His work rate, commitment to the group, the goal, some other moments where he's just strong and holds up the ball and gives us that extra piece, all very good," head coach Greg Vanney said post-game.
What a week for Bryan Zamblé.
On Thursday, the 18-year-old winger – a Right to Dream Academy graduate from the Ivory Coast – signed his first professional contract with San Diego FC.
On Saturday, Zamblé scored his first goal to seal a 5-0 win over CF Montréal – doing so just four minutes after subbing on.
Talk about storybook stuff.
Edelman notched the secondary assist on the first goal of the 2026 MLS season, playing a penetrating pass to Simon Becher before Marcel Hartel opened the scoring in St. Louis CITY SC's 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC.
The center-mid was active on both sides of the ball and looked like an MLS veteran alongside Chris Durkin.
That's likely because, at age 22, the RBNY homegrown product and former US youth international is well past 100 career first-team appearances.
Thomas Müller promised a season-opening win for Vancouver, and Jackson obliged with a 57th-minute strike in their 1-0 victory over Real Salt Lake.
Jackson, who's on loan from Polish side Jagiellonia Białystok through June with a purchase option, has had bright moments in previous MLS stops with Columbus and St. Louis.
Perhaps Whitecaps head coach Jesper Sørensen can get the most out of the active attacker, much like he helped several players do during their historic 2025 season.
Ramírez faces the tall task of replacing Luca Orellano, a 2024 MLS All-Star who got transferred to LIGA MX powerhouse CF Monterrey this winter.
The Ecuadorian international seemed up to snuff in FC Cincinnati's 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
Ramírez got the assist on Nick Hagglund's late header, yes. But the LDU Quito export's eagerness to attack and be committed defensively stood out, offering a nice complement to fellow wingback Ender Echenique.