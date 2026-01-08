Nashville SC waive forward Tyler Boyd

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived

Nashville SC have waived forward Tyler Boyd, the club announced Thursday.

The 31-year-old former US international made 30 appearances for Nashville since arriving via trade from the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2024 season, contributing 3g/4a across all competitions.

Boyd was limited by injuries to just five regular-season appearances in 2025, recording one assist in 158 minutes. He played all 34 regular-season matches for the Galaxy in 2023, scoring seven goals.

At the international level, Boyd has two goals in 10 caps for the USMNT.