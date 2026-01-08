Nashville SC waive forward Tyler Boyd

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Waived
Nashville SC have waived forward Tyler Boyd, the club announced Thursday.
The 31-year-old former US international made 30 appearances for Nashville since arriving via trade from the LA Galaxy ahead of the 2024 season, contributing 3g/4a across all competitions.
Boyd was limited by injuries to just five regular-season appearances in 2025, recording one assist in 158 minutes. He played all 34 regular-season matches for the Galaxy in 2023, scoring seven goals.
At the international level, Boyd has two goals in 10 caps for the USMNT.
Nashville kick off their 2025 season on Feb. 21 at home against the New England Revolution (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
