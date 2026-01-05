Austin FC sign Owen Wolff to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension
Austin FC have signed homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff to a contract extension through June 2030, the club announced Monday.
With his new deal, Wolff will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.
“I have learned and experienced so much during my time in Austin so far, both as a young player and a person,” Wolff said.
“I’m excited to commit once again to the club and to the city, and I’m confident we can achieve big things.”
Wolff became Austin's first-ever homegrown player in September 2021. He has since made 137 appearances across all competitions, contributing 10g/21a.
The 21-year-old US youth international enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, leading Austin with 19 goal contributions across all competitions (7g/12a). He was selected to the 22 Under 22 list for a third straight season, finishing as the No. 4-ranked player.
Wolff also started both of Austin's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, recording his first career postseason assist in their Round One Best-of-3 Series defeat against LAFC.
The Verde & Black open their 2026 campaign on Feb. 21 by hosting Minnesota United FC at Q2 Stadium (8:30 pm ET | Apple TV).
