Austin FC sign Owen Wolff to contract extension

Austin FC have signed homegrown midfielder Owen Wolff to a contract extension through June 2030, the club announced Monday.

With his new deal, Wolff will occupy a U22 Initiative roster spot.

“I have learned and experienced so much during my time in Austin so far, both as a young player and a person,” Wolff said.

“I’m excited to commit once again to the club and to the city, and I’m confident we can achieve big things.”

Wolff became Austin's first-ever homegrown player in September 2021. He has since made 137 appearances across all competitions, contributing 10g/21a.

The 21-year-old US youth international enjoyed a breakout 2025 season, leading Austin with 19 goal contributions across all competitions (7g/12a). He was selected to the 22 Under 22 list for a third straight season, finishing as the No. 4-ranked player.

Wolff also started both of Austin's Audi MLS Cup Playoffs matches, recording his first career postseason assist in their Round One Best-of-3 Series defeat against LAFC.