MLS Transfers: DC United & Miami swing big, Red Bull rebuild

MLS Cup 2025 is done and dusted. Winter chill has descended on most of North America. And silly season has arrived.

Welcome back to the transfer roundup. We’ll start the first edition of the 2025-26 offseason along the muddy banks of the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.

With 30 clubs and somewhere around 1,000 players and counting in the mix, it can be overwhelming to keep up with the Transfer Tracker . So we’re here to boil it down for you on a week-to-week basis.

It’s the time of year when hope springs anew among even the most hardboiled supporters of the most woebegone teams, and fans glue themselves to the social-media feeds of league insider and MLSsoccer.com alum Tom Bogert in search of the latest updates on transfers, trades and other scuttlebutt.

D.C. United officially unveiled Tai Baribo as their newest Designated Player last Wednesday, and club leaders did not mince words about just how significant they believe he will be in the effort to revitalize a proud organization lost in the wilderness for the better part of a decade.

Baribo is “probably one of the biggest signings for the club in history,” said United’s new managing director of soccer operations Dr. Erkut Sogut – which is saying something for a side that’s had the likes of Wayne Rooney, Christian Benteke, Marco Etcheverry and Eddie Pope don their colors over the decades.

Then again, it made some sense, with the Black-and-Red having already announced they’d invested over $15 million total in this transaction, between the Israel international’s five-year contract and the $4 million-plus they sent to Philadelphia for the Union’s top scorer in 2025.

“My hat's off to Erkut and the team he's assembled, not only to identify Tai, but to recruit him and help persuade him to be a big part of this project – the centerpiece of this project,” said United’s co-chairman and CEO Jason Levien. “It's really a watershed moment for D.C. United, bringing in a player who's a Supporters’ Shield winner, the leading scorer on the Supporters’ Shield winners … We're getting a player at the height of his powers, in the middle of his career, and we believe he can do even more for us.”

It’s the first big step in Sogut’s plan to build a younger, hungrier roster for head coach René Weiler and the “high-pressing and transitional attacking football” they aim to produce in 2026. Cognizant of the need to provide Baribo with quality service, they plan to sign another DP this winter, too – one who could cost even more than he did.