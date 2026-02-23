World Cup Watch: Miles Robinson helps USMNT case in Matchday 1

More than 50 players from across MLS look likely to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.

So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which guys are playing their best ball as we head toward the big tournament.

After missing the 2022 edition of the world's biggest tournament due to an Achilles injury, the center back looks determined to secure his spot on the USMNT roster. And strong performances like the one we saw on Matchday 1 should help get him there.

He consistently cut out potentially dangerous opportunities for Atlanta, limited Atlanta’s attempts to turn long balls into transition moments, and even almost created a couple of goals himself. Cincy head coach Pat Noonan summed his “ captain-like ” performance up well.

After bagging 34 goals in his first two seasons, it looks like Musa isn’t going to slow down during his third year in MLS.

He's on the right track by scoring twice in FC Dallas ’ 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday. His second goal gave Dallas the lead for the third and final time.

Musa 's spot on Croatia's team isn’t guaranteed, but scoring a brace in each game this season would probably help his chances.

He also made plenty of impact off the statsheet. When you have to focus on Son, guys like Denis Bouanga and David Martínez get even more room to make an impact.

The league-record signing delivered an assist and created 0.67 expected assists worth of chances in LAFC ’s impressive win over the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.

Son 's not exactly a fringe candidate for South Korea (quite the opposite, actually), but nonetheless deserves recognition after helping power his side to a 3-0 demolition of Inter Miami in front of a record-breaking crowd .

His MLS debut didn’t quite go as planned – the Chicago Fire fell 2-1 at the Houston Dynamo – but that’s not for a lack of effort on Mbokazi’s part.

Mbokazi ’s relationship with the South African national team is… well, to keep it short, it’s a little weird right now. But that’s not going to stop him from continuing to push for a spot this summer.

For those just getting familiar with Mbokazi: Chicago acquired him this winter on a U22 Initiative deal, and he impressed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before officially joining his new team.

National team: Canada

Canada Caps: 29

29 Clean sheets: 11

Crépeau didn’t take the normal path to Orlando City. The Lions scrambled to bring him in after former Red Bull New York 'keeper Carlos Coronel ghosted them at the last minute and signed with São Paulo in Brazil. But you could do a whole lot worse in a pinch.

Yeah, Orlando were beaten by RBNY and a collection of Gen Zers who were out there xG-maxxing (or whatever). But it would have been so much worse without Crépeau’s 11 saves. To go a step further, FotMob has the Red Bulls’ final expected goals on target number at 5.63, meaning he essentially prevented four goals.