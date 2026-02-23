World Cup Watch: Miles Robinson helps USMNT case in Matchday 1

More than 50 players from across MLS look likely to feature at the 2026 FIFA World Cup this summer.
So, after each matchday, we thought it’d be best to take a look at which guys are playing their best ball as we head toward the big tournament.
Here’s who stood out in Matchday 1.
- National team: USA
- Caps: 38
- Goals: 3
Robinson looked like the best player on the pitch in FC Cincinnati’s 2-0 win over Atlanta United.
He consistently cut out potentially dangerous opportunities for Atlanta, limited Atlanta’s attempts to turn long balls into transition moments, and even almost created a couple of goals himself. Cincy head coach Pat Noonan summed his “captain-like” performance up well.
After missing the 2022 edition of the world's biggest tournament due to an Achilles injury, the center back looks determined to secure his spot on the USMNT roster. And strong performances like the one we saw on Matchday 1 should help get him there.
- National team: Croatia
- Caps: 8
- Goals: 1
Musa's spot on Croatia's team isn’t guaranteed, but scoring a brace in each game this season would probably help his chances.
He's on the right track by scoring twice in FC Dallas’ 3-2 win over Toronto FC on Saturday. His second goal gave Dallas the lead for the third and final time.
After bagging 34 goals in his first two seasons, it looks like Musa isn’t going to slow down during his third year in MLS.
- National team: South Korea
- Caps: 141
- Goals: 54
Son's not exactly a fringe candidate for South Korea (quite the opposite, actually), but nonetheless deserves recognition after helping power his side to a 3-0 demolition of Inter Miami in front of a record-breaking crowd.
The league-record signing delivered an assist and created 0.67 expected assists worth of chances in LAFC’s impressive win over the reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions.
He also made plenty of impact off the statsheet. When you have to focus on Son, guys like Denis Bouanga and David Martínez get even more room to make an impact.
- National team: South Africa
- Caps: 9
- Goals: 0
Mbokazi’s relationship with the South African national team is… well, to keep it short, it’s a little weird right now. But that’s not going to stop him from continuing to push for a spot this summer.
His MLS debut didn’t quite go as planned – the Chicago Fire fell 2-1 at the Houston Dynamo – but that’s not for a lack of effort on Mbokazi’s part.
For those just getting familiar with Mbokazi: Chicago acquired him this winter on a U22 Initiative deal, and he impressed at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations before officially joining his new team.
- National team: Canada
- Caps: 29
- Clean sheets: 11
Crépeau didn’t take the normal path to Orlando City. The Lions scrambled to bring him in after former Red Bull New York 'keeper Carlos Coronel ghosted them at the last minute and signed with São Paulo in Brazil. But you could do a whole lot worse in a pinch.
Yeah, Orlando were beaten by RBNY and a collection of Gen Zers who were out there xG-maxxing (or whatever). But it would have been so much worse without Crépeau’s 11 saves. To go a step further, FotMob has the Red Bulls’ final expected goals on target number at 5.63, meaning he essentially prevented four goals.
Another player who missed out on the 2022 World Cup due to injury, Crépeau will be battling for Canada's starting job with Inter Miami goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair.
Stephen Eustáquio (M) | LAFC & Canada
Eustáquio is set to play a huge role in LAFC’s midfield for as long as they can keep him around (he's on loan from Porto through the World Cup). He looked effective as an all-around performer as the Black & Gold rolled over Miami.
Sebastian Berhalter (M) | Vancouver Whitecaps FC & USA
Berhalter will be a regular in these columns as he pushes to secure a spot on the USMNT’s final roster. No surprise here, but he played well in Vancouver’s 1-0 win over Real Salt Lake. Berhalter finished with a game-high 0.38 expected assists.
Kye Rowles (D) | D.C. United & Australia
Rowles helped D.C. United keep a clean sheet in a 1-0 upset win over Philadelphia. The Union generated just 0.54 xG in the loss. Rowles added two tackles and four interceptions.