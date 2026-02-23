What We Learned: Nashville's new-look attack, Cincy find solutions

What did we learn? Did the games confirm our priors or change the complexion of the league?

As it turns out, when a team adds an elite creator to one of the league’s absolute best attacking duos, you get a forward line that can drop four goals on you at a moment’s notice. That’s what we all learned about Nashville SC in their 4-1 thumping of the New England Revolution on Saturday evening.

For the first time, Hany Mukhtar, Sam Surridge and Cristian Espinoza started together for B.J. Callaghan – and the attack flowed. Only Red Bull New York and LAFC posted more xG to open the season than Nashville, as per American Soccer Analysis.

Espinoza was effective from his position on the right side, though less directly impactful than another one of Nashville’s newcomers: Warren Madrigal, a 21-year-old Costa Rican attacker signed over the offseason. With a goal and two assists, Madrigal was incisive on the left wing and helped support the two center-most attackers in Mukhtar and Surridge, who tallied three goals between them.