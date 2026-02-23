Team of the Matchday: Bouanga & LAFC delight against MLS Cup champs

The 2026 MLS season was back with a bang on Matchday 1, and plenty of stars came up clutch to earn their place in the year's first Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.
Full team (3-4-3, left to right)
Starters: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) - Daniel Munie (SJ), Miles Robinson (CIN), Christopher McVey (SD) - Denis Bouanga (LAFC), Adri Mehmeti (RBNY), Stephen Eustáquio (LAFC), Guilherme (HOU) - Petar Musa (DAL), Julian Hall (RBNY), Sam Surridge (NSH)
Coach: Marc Dos Santos (LAFC)
Bench: Maxime Crépeau (ORL), Cole Bassett (POR), Sebastian Berhalter (VAN), Marcel Hartel (STL), Warren Madrigal (NSH), Paul Rothrock (SEA), Anders Dreyer (SD), Logan Farrington (DAL), Tai Baribo (DC)
Team highlights
LAFC put on a proper Hollywood show in the inaugural Walmart Saturday Showdown, cruising to a dominant 3-0 victory over reigning MLS Cup presented by Audi champions Inter Miami CF. A record 75,673 fans attended the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum for the high-profile clash.
Denis Bouanga led the way with 1g/1a and offseason arrival Stephen Eustáquio provided an assist on the opening goal, accentuating Marc Dos Santos’ impressive LAFC managerial debut in league play.
Making up two-thirds of the Red Bull New York teenager trio that made history in a 2-1 statement win at Orlando City, 17-year-old forward Julian Hall netted a brace and 16-year-old midfielder Adri Mehmeti tallied an assist during his spectacular MLS debut.
Guilherme introduced himself to the Houston Dynamo FC faithful in style, netting a late brace in a 2-1 comeback victory over Chicago Fire FC.
Similarly, Petar Musa scored twice in FC Dallas' back-and-forth 3-2 triumph over Toronto FC. Sam Surridge continued the brace trend as Nashville SC eased to a 4-1 win over the New England Revolution.
Later in the night, San Jose Earthquakes defender Daniel Munie joined the double club in a 3-0 victory against Sporting Kansas City, equalling his 2025 goalscoring total with a pair of close-range finishes.
San Diego FC defender Christopher McVey tallied 1g/1a in a 5-0 thrashing of CF Montréal, alongside a 96% passing accuracy. Meanwhile, USMNT center back Miles Robinson showed his class for FC Cincinnati in a 2-0 win over Atlanta United (his former team).
Finally, Kristijan Kahlina recorded 10 saves to ensure Charlotte FC left St. Louis CITY SC with a 1-1 draw in the first game of the 2026 season.