Colorado Rapids acquire midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from Lens

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday.
The 22-year-old Nigerian is under contract through the 2028–29 MLS season with options through 2030-31.
“We’re excited to bring a player of Hamzat’s caliber into our group,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. “He brings outstanding physical presence, defensive discipline and explosiveness to our midfield.
"He's an ideal fit for Matt’s [Wells, head coach] system and is motivated and hungry to continue his own development and contribute to our success.”
Ojediran scored once in 17 appearances with Lens, who currently lead the Ligue 1 table. Beforehand, he played for Albanian side Egnatia and Hungarian team Debreceni VSC.
Ojediran represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.
Colorado recently appointed Matt Wells as head coach. Wells arrives after being an assistant coach for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.
The Rapids begin their 2026 campaign on Feb. 22 at Seattle Sounders FC (9 pm ET | Apple TV, FS1).
