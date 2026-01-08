Colorado Rapids acquire midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from Lens

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Hamzat Ojediran from French Ligue 1 side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday.

The 22-year-old Nigerian is under contract through the 2028–29 MLS season with options through 2030-31.

“We’re excited to bring a player of Hamzat’s caliber into our group,” said Rapids president Pádraig Smith. “He brings outstanding physical presence, defensive discipline and explosiveness to our midfield.

"He's an ideal fit for Matt’s [Wells, head coach] system and is motivated and hungry to continue his own development and contribute to our success.”

Ojediran scored once in 17 appearances with Lens, who currently lead the Ligue 1 table. Beforehand, he played for Albanian side Egnatia and Hungarian team Debreceni VSC.

Ojediran represented Nigeria at the 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Colorado recently appointed Matt Wells as head coach. Wells arrives after being an assistant coach for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League.