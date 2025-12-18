Austin FC acquire Jayden Nelson from Vancouver Whitecaps

In exchange for the 23-year-old Canadian international, Vancouver receive $700,000 in 2026 General Allocation Money (GAM), $550,000 in 2027 GAM and Austin's first-round pick (No. 17 overall) in the 2026 MLS SuperDraft.

“First and foremost, we are extremely grateful to Jayden for his time at the club. He played a key role in our historic season, and we wish him every success in the next chapter of his career,” said Vancouver sporting director Axel Schuster.

“This move ultimately benefits all parties. It gives Jayden an excellent opportunity to earn regular minutes and continue pursuing his dream of playing a World Cup on home soil.