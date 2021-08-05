MLS transfer deadline day: Latest updates as Secondary Transfer Window closes

It's deeeeaaaaadline daaaaaaaaaay.
The Secondary Transfer Window closes this evening in MLS. The things, they are happening. Lots of 'em.
Here's the latest.
3 pm ET: Official: Florian Valot traded to FC Cincinnati
FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Florian Valot in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money. RBNY could receive a further $50,000 GAM if performance-based incentives are hit.
Valot, 28, made 42 appearances with the Red Bulls over the last four years, though missed significant time with multiple ACL tears. Last season, he appeared in all 23 of the club’s games including 17 starts. He has five goals and nine assists in his MLS career.
2:50 pm ET: Official: Frankowski transferred to RC Lens
Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowskito French side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday. Sources tell MLSsoccer.com that the transfer fee is in the region of $3 million.
Frankowski, 26, had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances with the Fire, including two goals and three assists in 13 matches this year.
“On behalf of the entire club, I would like to thank Przemysław for his contributions to the Chicago Fire,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a club statement. “This move demonstrates that young players can develop within our environment and contribute in a meaningful way before transitioning to a top-five league in the world. He has fully earned this opportunity and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new chapter.”
1:45 pm ET: Lionel Messi to depart Barcelona!!!!
This has nothing to do with MLS but I feel contractually obliged to mention that Barcelona just announced Lionel Messi won't be returning to the club.
Well, I don't have a contract. Morally-obliged? Obliged by the #content???
Don't expect Leo to be signing an MLS contract in the immediate future, but plenty of MLS clubs are having fun with the news.
1:05 pm ET: Sounders chasing Gremio winger?
The Seattle Sounders are reportedly looking to Brazil for a big deadline day addition. According to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports, Seattle are closing in on Gremio winger Leo Chu.
Chu, 21, is a product of Gremio's famed academy. He has made 51 appearances across all competitions in his young career, scoring six goals and adding nine assists.
The news follows an earlier report this morning suggesting Seattle had signed Nico Benezet, according to Benezet's representation. The club expect to get Nico Lodeiro back from injury imminently, as they hope the worst of their injury crisis is behind them. Stefan Frei and Jordan Morris remain out.
1 pm ET: Sources: Rapids on verge of signing Brazilian left back
Brazilian left back Lucas Esteves is completing a medical today ahead of his loan from Palmeiras to the Colorado Rapids, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. Jeff Carlisle of ESPN was first to report the medical.
Esteves, 21, is an athletic, technical and defensively sound left back. He is set to join just as Sam Vines' move from Colorado to Royal Antwerp becomes official.
12:30 pm ET: Sources: SKC chasing Italian midfielder Jose Mauri
Sporting KC are closing in on signing Italian midfielder Jose Mauri, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. He is currently a free agent.
Mauri, 25, is a former Italian youth international. He featured for Serie A clubs like AC Milan, Parma and Empoli in his young career and was most recently with Talleres in Argentina.
The midfielder was playing in Italy as recently as 2018-19, making five league appearances with Milan.
SKC were hopeful to make additions before the deadline as midfielder Gianluca Busio heads to Venezia FC. The Gold Cup winner is on his way to Italy to do a medical and complete his club-record transfer.
12:15 pm ET: Official: Galaxy sign Serbian international forward Dejan Joveljic
The LA Galaxy added another big attacking piece, officially acquiring forward Dejan Joveljic. The forward signed a four-and-a-half-year contract.
Joveljic joins for a reported fee around $4 million and is registered as a U22 Initiative signing.
The 21-year-old, who joins from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolfsberger AC in Austria, making 46 appearances across all competitions and scoring 20 goals. He joined Frankfurt in 2019 and has recorded one goal in 10 appearances for the German club, though spent much of his time away on loan, including part of the 2019-20 season with Belgian side Anderlecht.
Joveljic has played through the center fairly exclusively in his young career, ditto for Chicharito. Greg Vanney has mainly preferred a 4-3-3 system during his time as manager. When he's played with two forwards, it's been in a 3-5-2, but that would make it difficult to incorporate wingers Samuel Grandsir and Kevin Cabral. How will he integrate Joveljic into the team with a healthy Chicharito?
11:10 am ET: Jeremy Ebobisse on the move to San Jose
Another blockbuster trade in the Western Conference.
As reported by Steven Goff of the Washington Post and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio on Wednesday night, the San Jose Earthquakes will acquire forward Jeremy Ebobisse from the Portland Timbers for $1.167 GAM.
A move for Ebobisse had been a likely outcome for some time, sources told MLSsoccer.com. It was expected by all parties that a transfer to Europe would have materialized by this time, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered those expectations. In the meantime, a number of MLS teams called Portland about the forward before the club ultimately agreed to a deal with San Jose.
Ebobisse wants to play as a No. 9, rather than as a winger as he had often in Portland. The club understood that desire and helped facilitate a move.
In San Jose, Ebobisse will likely be given every opportunity to start through the center. His work-rate and pressing ability should make him a solid fit in Matias Almeyda's high-octane defensive scheme. San Jose currently sit three points below the playoff line in the Western Conference after 17 games played, the exact midpoint of the 2021 season.
Questions were asked when Ebobisse didn't dress for Portland's match against San Jose (coincidental matchup!), which ended in a 1-1 draw. Here's what Timbers head coach Gio Savarese said after the match:
"I can [only] comment so much about it because I think the club is preparing to be able to make an announcement. He’s a player that means a lot to us, he’s a player that I saw grow in the club. He’s a player that is very dear to all of us and I think sometimes there’s decisions that are made that not always all are on an agreement. But also this league sometimes as well, [it] has some things in regards to the way salaries ... that have to be managed that makes it difficult as well."
11 am ET: Royal Antwerp announce Sam Vines deal
As had been reported weeks ago, the deal was made official by Antwerp on Thursday: Sources say the deal could be worth up to $2 million for the Colorado Rapids and includes a sell-on clause.
Vines, 22, arrived in Belgium to complete his medical this week after helping guide the US national team to Gold Cup glory, beating Mexico in the final Sunday night.
The homegrown defender broke into the first team as their first choice left back in 2019 and didn't look back. He made 53 MLS appearances and earned his senior debut with the USMNT. Vines signed a five-year contract extension prior to the season starting, but it was always likely he'd be transferred to Europe early in the contract when the right opportunity presented itself.
Antwerp finished second during the regular season of the Belgian league last year and qualified for the playoff round of the Europa League.
10:05 am ET: Official: Dynamo acquire midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla
As had been reported but now official: The Houston Dynamo have signed midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla on loan from FC Cartagena in Spain’s LaLiga 2.
The deal has a purchase option, according to the Spanish club.
“Adalberto is a player whose progress we’ve been tracking in Spain for quite some time, and someone who we got to know even better during his time in Houston for the Gold Cup,” said senior vice president and general manager Matt Jordan via a club release. “His quality as a player and his character as a person will make him a great fit with our group as we continue to strengthen our roster during this transfer window.”
Dynamo defender Jose Bizama has been loaned to USL Championship side Charlotte Independence in a corresponding move.
10 am ET: Sources: Florian Valot heading to Cincinnati
9:45 am ET: Nico Benezet to Seattle?
Colorado Rapids winger Nico Benezet is heading to the Seattle Sounders, according to his representation Agence Kemari.
Benezet, 30, has just one start this season. He originally came to MLS with Toronto FC in 2019 and started MLS Cup that year. TFC opted not to keep him and the Rapids picked him up the following offseason, sending EA Guingamp a $500,000 transfer fee and TFC $50,000 GAM.
The Sounders have endured a hellacious injury situation all season, though saw Nico Lodeiro return from injury Wednesday night. Benezet will add to options underneath forward Raul Ruidiaz in Brian Schmetzer's 3-4-2-1, or can help with flexibility to revert to a 4-2-3-1 the club had mostly played in past years.