MLS transfer deadline day: Latest updates as Secondary Transfer Window closes

The Secondary Transfer Window closes this evening in MLS. The things, they are happening. Lots of 'em.

Valot, 28, made 42 appearances with the Red Bulls over the last four years, though missed significant time with multiple ACL tears. Last season, he appeared in all 23 of the club’s games including 17 starts. He has five goals and nine assists in his MLS career.

FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Florian Valot in a trade with the New York Red Bulls in exchange for $50,000 General Allocation Money. RBNY could receive a further $50,000 GAM if performance-based incentives are hit.

“On behalf of the entire club, I would like to thank Przemysław for his contributions to the Chicago Fire,” sporting director Georg Heitz said in a club statement. “This move demonstrates that young players can develop within our environment and contribute in a meaningful way before transitioning to a top-five league in the world. He has fully earned this opportunity and we wish him and his family all the best as they embark on this new chapter.”

Frankowski, 26, had 10 goals and 13 assists in 63 appearances with the Fire, including two goals and three assists in 13 matches this year.

Chicago Fire FC have transferred midfielder Przemyslaw Frankowski to French side RC Lens, the club announced Thursday. Sources tell MLSsoccer.com that the transfer fee is in the region of $3 million.

Don't expect Leo to be signing an MLS contract in the immediate future, but plenty of MLS clubs are having fun with the news.

This has nothing to do with MLS but I feel contractually obliged to mention that Barcelona just announced Lionel Messi won't be returning to the club.

just want to know if he likes our team’s new schtick pic.twitter.com/EBbSfQ9pEU

The news follows an earlier report this morning suggesting Seattle had signed Nico Benezet, according to Benezet's representation. The club expect to get Nico Lodeiro back from injury imminently, as they hope the worst of their injury crisis is behind them. Stefan Frei and Jordan Morris remain out.

Chu, 21, is a product of Gremio's famed academy. He has made 51 appearances across all competitions in his young career, scoring six goals and adding nine assists.

The Seattle Sounders are reportedly looking to Brazil for a big deadline day addition. According to Niko Moreno of Pulso Sports , Seattle are closing in on Gremio winger Leo Chu.

Esteves, 21, is an athletic, technical and defensively sound left back. He is set to join just as Sam Vines' move from Colorado to Royal Antwerp becomes official.

Brazilian left back Lucas Esteves is completing a medical today ahead of his loan from Palmeiras to the Colorado Rapids, sources confirm to MLSsoccer.com. Jeff Carlisle of ESPN was first to report the medical.

SKC were hopeful to make additions before the deadline as midfielder Gianluca Busio heads to Venezia FC. The Gold Cup winner is on his way to Italy to do a medical and complete his club-record transfer.

The midfielder was playing in Italy as recently as 2018-19, making five league appearances with Milan.

Mauri, 25, is a former Italian youth international. He featured for Serie A clubs like AC Milan, Parma and Empoli in his young career and was most recently with Talleres in Argentina.

Sporting KC are closing in on signing Italian midfielder Jose Mauri, sources tell MLSsoccer.com. He is currently a free agent.

Joveljic has played through the center fairly exclusively in his young career, ditto for Chicharito. Greg Vanney has mainly preferred a 4-3-3 system during his time as manager. When he's played with two forwards, it's been in a 3-5-2, but that would make it difficult to incorporate wingers Samuel Grandsir and Kevin Cabral. How will he integrate Joveljic into the team with a healthy Chicharito?

The 21-year-old, who joins from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Wolfsberger AC in Austria, making 46 appearances across all competitions and scoring 20 goals. He joined Frankfurt in 2019 and has recorded one goal in 10 appearances for the German club, though spent much of his time away on loan, including part of the 2019-20 season with Belgian side Anderlecht.

11:10 am ET: Jeremy Ebobisse on the move to San Jose

Another blockbuster trade in the Western Conference.

As reported by Steven Goff of the Washington Post and The Athletic's Paul Tenorio on Wednesday night, the San Jose Earthquakes will acquire forward Jeremy Ebobisse from the Portland Timbers for $1.167 GAM.

A move for Ebobisse had been a likely outcome for some time, sources told MLSsoccer.com. It was expected by all parties that a transfer to Europe would have materialized by this time, but the COVID-19 pandemic hampered those expectations. In the meantime, a number of MLS teams called Portland about the forward before the club ultimately agreed to a deal with San Jose.

Ebobisse wants to play as a No. 9, rather than as a winger as he had often in Portland. The club understood that desire and helped facilitate a move.

In San Jose, Ebobisse will likely be given every opportunity to start through the center. His work-rate and pressing ability should make him a solid fit in Matias Almeyda's high-octane defensive scheme. San Jose currently sit three points below the playoff line in the Western Conference after 17 games played, the exact midpoint of the 2021 season.

Questions were asked when Ebobisse didn't dress for Portland's match against San Jose (coincidental matchup!), which ended in a 1-1 draw. Here's what Timbers head coach Gio Savarese said after the match: