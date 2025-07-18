Philadelphia Union announce $100m training facility expansion

Major League Soccer’s investment in player development has reached a new level – building on years of momentum with a wave of modern, purpose-built training facilities across the US and Canada.

"With this world-class campus – featuring Subaru Park, eight outdoor fields, a match-ready home for Union II, and the integration of YSC Academy – you’ve created something that’s never been done before in Major League Soccer. Every part of the player pathway is now represented here on one campus, from the youngest Academy prospects to the First Team stars of today."

"Today’s ribbon-cutting is more than the opening of a facility. It’s a celebration of vision, investment, and belief in the power of sport to drive progress," said MLS Commissioner Don Garber.

On July 17, the Philadelphia Union unveiled a $100 million expansion to their Chester, PA campus – an all-in-one site that includes Subaru Park, eight practice fields, a dedicated match field for their MLS NEXT Pro team, team offices, and a high school for academy players.

These projects follow major investments by clubs like San Diego FC, whose Right to Dream campus – featuring first-team facilities, a residential academy, and an on-site school – opened earlier this year and is among the best in the world.

In June, the Portland Timbers announced an expansion of their complex, underscoring how MLS clubs continue to prioritize long-term player development. Later this year, the New York Red Bulls will open a world-class $112 million training complex in New Jersey.