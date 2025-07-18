Vancouver Whitecaps transfer Pedro Vite to Pumas UNAM

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Transfer

Vancouver Whitecaps FC have transferred midfielder Pedro Vite to LIGA MX side Pumas UNAM and retain a sell-on fee, the club announced Friday.

The 23-year-old Ecuador international departs after nearly four seasons in Vancouver, where he produced 15g/20a in 140 appearances across all competitions.

A U22 Initiative signing in August 2021 from Independiente del Valle, Vite won three Canadian Championships (2022-24) with the 'Caps and was instrumental in their run to the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup final.

"Pedro arrived in Vancouver at 19, living outside of Ecuador for the first time. Year after year, he continued to progress, and this season he’s emerged as one of the top midfielders in MLS and a key contributor to his national team," said sporting director Axel Schuster. "We explored several options with Pedro and, ultimately, we respect his decision.

"We’re grateful for everything he brought to the club and wish him all the best in the next chapter of his career. The incoming transfer fee will be reinvested to strengthen our roster, for both immediate impact and long-term success."

Should they look to make additions, the MLS Secondary Transfer Window runs from July 24 to Aug. 21.

In their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen, the Whitecaps are second in the Western Conference with 41 points (12W-5L-5D record).