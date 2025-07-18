New York Red Bulls' Emil Forsberg wins Goal of the Matchday

The Swedish international turned on a dime into the penalty arc, unleashing a rocket past Aljaž Ivačič en route to a brace in RBNY's thrilling 5-3 comeback win over the New England Revolution .

New York Red Bulls captain Emil Forsberg has claimed AT&T Goal of the Matchday honors for Matchday 25, securing 39.5% of the fan vote.

3rd place, Ian Harkes (16.6%): Harkes opened the scoring in the San Jose Earthquakes' 2-2 draw against FC Dallas with an expertly placed curler from the edge of the penalty arc into the opposite top corner.

4th place, Alonso Martínez (7.4%): Skipping past the last Orlando City defender near midfield, Martínez finished off his full-field sprint by tucking his stoppage-time finish into the bottom corner to secure NYCFC's 2-1 comeback win.