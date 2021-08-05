FC Cincinnati acquire midfielder Florian Valot in trade with New York Red Bulls

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Trade
FC Cincinnati have acquired midfielder Florian Valot in a trade with the New York Red Bulls, the club announced Thursday.
Cincinnati will be sending RBNY an initial amount of $50,000 in General Allocation Money in exchange for the 28-year-old Frenchman and could send an additional 50,000 in 2022 GAM if certain performance-based metrics are met.
“We are pleased to acquire a player of Florian’s quality,” FC Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp said in a release. “He is a versatile player with MLS experience and talent who can play a multitude of positions for us, and he will bring a dynamic presence to the midfield.”
The trade brings an end to a lengthy run with the RBNY organization for Valot, starting with his arrival to the club's USL Championship affiliate New York Red Bulls II in 2016, where scored 13 goals and tallied 13 assists in 53 appearances, also acting as an integral part of the 2016 team that won the USL Championship Final.
He broke into the MLS side in 2018, putting up five goals and nine assists in 2,878 minutes across 42 MLS appearances (33 starts). Valot had only featured in three matches for RBNY so far in 2021, making one start.